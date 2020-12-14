STANTON — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t seemed to slow down the wrestling programs at David City and Norfolk Catholic.
The Scouts and Knights dominated the 13-team field at Saturday’s Stanton Invitational, with David City claiming eight individual titles and the Knights grabbing a pair at Stanton High School.
Both teams have adjusted well to the challenges of the pandemic, and their coaches were happy with the effort shown Saturday afternoon in a pin-filled tournament.
“We had all but one medalist back and were able to have a full week in the practice room for the first time, and I was pretty happy with how they competed today,” coach Tahner Thiem said of David City’s effort.
The Scouts won eight of 10 finals matches, capped by a solid effort from heavyweight Jake Ingwersen, who pinned Daven Whiley of B-R/L-D at 2:27 in the 285-pound finals.
“Jake had a really tough bracket with a state finalist and a state qualifier and really had a great day for us,” Thiem said.
Other champions for the Scouts included Zach Bongers (113), Simon Schindler (120), Harley Eickmeier (145), Clayton Harris (152), Tre Daro (170) and Dylan Vodicka (182).
Thiem said his team has had some kids in and out of the practice room because of the coronavirus but has managed well through the challenges that the pandemic has brought to the wrestling room.
“Our kids want to be there and the parents want their kids there, and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep these kids on the mat in a safe way,” he said. “We’ve had a few who were in and out due to COVID or being in quarantine, but they’re all back now and we hope that continues.”
Norfolk Catholic came home with a total of 11 medals, led by champions Kanyon Talton (138) and Francisco Mendez (160), while Dominic Liess (113), Brandon Kollars (170) and Ben Sousek (220) were runners-up.
“All 11 of our kids medaled and scored points for us, which was nice to see,” coach Henry Aschoff said. “We had some very good performances. We’re getting more aggressive and winning more third periods, which is something we’ve really worked on.”
Javier Hernandez finished third at 195, while fourths went to Noah Wattier at 152 and Isaac Wilcox at heavyweight.
Norfolk Catholic has had to reshuffle its schedule somewhat to deal with COVID-related issues, and Aschoff said he’s happy with how his team is rolling with the punches.
“You just do the beset you can and be flexible,” he said. “We have lost a couple of duals (due to COVID), but we’ve been able to just pick up and keep going. We’ve kept it out of our room, and I hope we can keep doing that.”
Other area champions Saturday included Layne Sturek of Pender (106), Dakota Gullicksen of Madison (126), Hunter Beacom of Osmond (132), and James Rolf of Guardian Angels CC (195).
Stanton Invitational
Team standings
David City 217.5, Norfolk Catholic 115.5, Hartington CC 82, Osmond 73, Pender 65.5, Guardian Angels CC 63, Madison 29, B-R/L-D 28, Stanton 26, Scribner-Snyder 22, St. Mary’s 22, Wakefield 17, Lutheran High Northeast 0.
Championship results
106: Layne Sturek, Pender, pinned Robert Aschoff, Osmond, :21. 113: Zach Bongers, DC, pinned Dominic Liess, NC, 2:40. 120: Simon Schindler, DC, pinned Dominic True, Osmond, 1:18. 126: Dakota Gullicksen, Madison, def. Brayden Johnson, DC, 2-0 (best of 3). 132: Hunter Beacom, Osmond, maj. dec. Ethan Zegers, DC, 13-2. 138: Kanyon Talton, NC, dec. Kerby Hochstein, HCC, 8-4. 145: Harley Eickmeier, DC, pinned Will Schmitz, St. Mary’s, 1:21.
152: Clayton Harris, DC, pinned Conner Hochstein, HCC, 3:40. 160: Francisco Mendez, NC, pinned Ethan Baumert, GACC, 1:43. 170: Tre Daro, DC, pinned Brandon Kollars, NC, 1:40. 182: Dylan Vodicka, DC, pinned Sutton Pohlman, Stanton 1:03. 195: James Rolf, GACC, pinned Andrew Duncan, Pender, 2:56. 220: James Escamilla, DC, pinned Ben Sousek, NC, 1:01. 285: Jake Ingwersen, DC, pinned Daven Whitley, B-R/L-D, 2:27.
Consolation results
106: Keegan Carl, HCC, pinned Kendal Schindler, DC, 1:56. 113: Jaxon Smutz, S-S, pinned Matthew Ferris, Pender, :42. 120: Tavious Pinkelman, Hartington CC, (round robin). 126: No match. 132: Cole Steffensen, HCC, pinned Kolton Fischer, Wakefield, :58. 138: Ethan Underwood, DC, pinned Chase Hofmeister, Pender, 1:50. 145: Bo Oligmueller, GACC, pinned Brian Robertson, Pender, 3:06.
152: Alex Vinson, Osmond, pinned Noah Wattier, NC, :56. 160: Patrick Vinson, Osmond, pinned Anton Wurdinger, Stanton, :19. 170: Mitchell Fischer, Wakefield, pinned Jaryn Smeal, GACC, 1:45. 182: Kyle Lemme, HCC, def. Cash Meier, GACC, forfeit. 195: Javier Hernandez, NC, dec. Landon Redding, B-R/L-D, 10-6. 220: Chandler Carrier, S-S, dec. Colton Sanderson, Pender, 6-5. 285: Kolby Johnson, Madison, pinned Isaac Wilcox, NC, 2:51.