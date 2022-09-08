EWING — Class D No. 1 Norfolk Catholic put together a complete performance in its first triangular of the season, sweeping a pair of ranked Class C opponents on Thursday night at Summerland.
First, the Knights ended the host Bobcats' unbeaten start to the season 25-21, 25-19. Then, Norfolk Catholic downed Mid-State Conference rival Battle Creek 25-17, 25-14. In the nightcap, Battle Creek topped Summerland in three sets 25-21, 16-25, 25-17.
"We knew it was going to be a tough battle," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. "Summerland was undefeated, and we knew that was going to be a really good battle and they've got good hitters. Battle Creek is always scrappy. You just never know going into each game what to expect, but all we can do is control our side of the net, and I thought we did a great job of that tonight."
For the Knights, the triangular capped a stretch of eight games in 10 days to begin the season, with the lone loss being a three-set setback to Wahoo Neumann of Class C1.
"We've had a long two weeks," Bellar said. "We've played a lot of games in the last two weeks, so you never know how the legs are feeling, how the arms are feeling, and how the minds are feeling. I thought we did a great job of controlling all of it, and we came ready to play today."
Norfolk Catholic scored early leads against Battle Creek in both sets. In the first, the Bravettes rallied from a 9-4 deficit with five-straight points, only to see the Knights score six-straight — including a solo block by freshman Sidonia Wattier and back-to-back kills by Allison Brungardt — to lead 15-9. The Knights later added two kills by Kenzie Janssen and another by Addison Corr to lead by as many as 20-11.
Early in the season, the Knights have continued to rely on a mix of younger players like Wattier and Janssen, and more experienced players like Brungardt and Corr.
"The girls know how to take in that (new) girl," Bellar said. "In years past, we've had a lot of younger girls have to play, and those younger girls know how it feels to be included. I think this team does a really good job of including them and making sure they help them out, especially when we get down."
In set two, Norfolk Catholic led by 15 on two different occasions — 20-5 and 24-9. Senior Channatee Robles had 10 kills in the contest, while Corr and sophomore Hannah Hoesing each had two service aces. Janssen had a pair of solo blocks.
"We knew that we were going to face two good opponents tonight," Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. "Obviously Norfolk Catholic took it to us. It was difficult to watch for a while, but they're just such a solid team. They were getting good swings, they were cleaning everything up, and obviously it snowballed against us. But they're going to win a lot of games and maybe a state championship this year, so we've got to remember that too."
The nightcap turned out to be the most competitive match — which may have been expected considering that Battle Creek and Summerland were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the most recent area volleyball ratings.
Neither team could muster much control in the opening set until Battle Creek spurted to a 19-15 lead to force a Summerland timeout, and the teams matched points the rest of the way. The host Bobcats snatched control early in set two, parlaying a 6-2 advantage into leads of 11-6 and 18-10 en route to a 25-16 triumph.
"These girls have been doing that these last couple of weeks," Summerland coach Rachael Cheatum said. "They've been letting themselves get down, and then they turn it around and come back. They have a lot of heart, a lot of hustle. They don't quit."
In the third, the Bravettes built a 14-5 lead toward a 25-17 win.
"I'm glad they responded that way," Wintz said. "That's part of what we talked about — just making sure that you're ready to play regardless of the opponent and playing up to your abilities."
To open the night, Norfolk Catholic led 17-10 over Summerland, but had to hold off a rally before winning 25-21. In the second, the Bobcats led 14-12 before the Knights strung together a 7-0 run that included three ace serves by Addison Corr. Eventually, Norfolk Catholic took a 21-15 lead on its way to a 25-19 win.
Robles had 15 kills and 11 digs, while Corr had three ace serves and two ace blocks. Wattier had 12 set assists and 10 digs.
"We played well against Norfolk Catholic," Cheatum said. "We gave them everything we had and I think they gave a good effort there for sure."
Norfolk Catholic (6-1) 25 25
Summerland (8-1) 21 19
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 3-0-1, Sidonia Wattier 1-0-1, Saylor Fischer 0-0-1, Addison Corr 5-3-2, Allison Brungardt 5-0-0, Channatee Robles 15-0-1, Morgan Miller 0-0-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0.
SUMMERLAND: Stats not provided.
Set assists: Norfolk Catholic 25 (Wattier 12, Fischer 12, Brungardt 1). Digs: Norfolk Catholic 37 (Robles 11, Wattier 10, Fischer 6, Brungardt 4, Wolf 3, Corr 3).
Norfolk Catholic (7-1) 25 25
Battle Creek (4-3) 17 14
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Aubrey Barnes 0-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 2-0-2, Sidonia Wattier 2-1-0, Saylor Fischer 0-0-1, Addison Corr 5-2-0, Allison Brungardt 4-0-0, Hanna Brummer 0-0-0, Channatee Robles 10-1-0, Morgan Miller 1-0-1, Hannah Hoesing 0-2-0.
BATTLE CREEK: Stats not provided.
Set assists: Norfolk Catholic 10 (Wattier 9, Robles 1). Digs: Norfolk Catholic 38 (Wattier 10, Fischer 8, Corr 8, Robles 4, Wolf 4, Brungardt 2, Hoesing 2).
Battle Creek (5-3) 25 16 25
Summerland (8-2) 21 25 17
BATTLE CREEK: Stats not provided.
SUMMERLAND: Stats not provided.