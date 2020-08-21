O’NEILL — Albion Boone Central swept the team and individual titles on Thursday at the O’Neill invite.
As a team, Boone Central shot 403, outdistancing second-place Battle Creek by 16 shots.
Abby Brodersen, the lone golfer to break 80, shot a 77 to take medalist honors.
Led by Carly Thramer’s fifth-place finish (99), Norfolk Catholic finished fourth as a team with a score of 475. Also medaling for the Knights was Kaylee Gilsdorf, who finished 14th with a score of 109.
Norfolk Catholic will travel to Columbus Scotus for a dual on Friday, Aug. 28.
O’NEILL INVITE
Albion Boone Central 403, Battle Creek 419, Valentine 425, Norfolk Catholic 475, Pierce 493, O’Neill 495, Atkinson West Holt 506, Ainsworth 559, Crofton 624, Hartington Cedar Catholic NS, O’Neill JV NS.
TOP 15 INDIVIDUALS: 1. Abby Brodersen, ABC, 77; 2. Megan Lutt, BC, 90; 3. Shauna Radant, VAL, 95; 4. Reghgan Kerkman, AWH, 97; 5. Carly Thramer, NC, 99; 6. Delayne Sudbeck, HCC, 103; 7. Mekallyn Bancroft, VAL, 104; 8. Madison Hampton, O’N, 105; 9. Emma Wilkinson, BC, 105; 10. Joslyn Hrabanek, BC, 106; 11. Taylor Beierman, ABC, 106; 12. Nicole Williams, VAL, 107; 13. Alena Peters, PIE, 108; 14. Kaylee Gilsdorf, NC, 109; 15. Lauren Kohtz, ABC, 110.
OTHER NC SCORES: 29. Kalea Fischer, 131; 32. Shelby Gilsdorf, 136.