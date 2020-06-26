LINCOLN—There were nearly 156 golfers who competed at the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship and there was only one left who was standing on Friday afternoon, Luke Kluver.
The No. 1 seed Luke Kluver of Norfolk and a member of the University of Kansas golf team went toe-to-toe against No. 2 seed and the 2003 Champion Ryan Nietfeldt of Elkhorn on Friday afternoon.
It took Kluver 32 holes to take down Nietfeldt, 5&4.
