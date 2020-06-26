Kluver win match play championship

Golf

LINCOLN—There were nearly 156 golfers who competed at the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship and there was only one left who was standing on Friday afternoon, Luke Kluver.

The No. 1 seed Luke Kluver of Norfolk and a member of the University of Kansas golf team went toe-to-toe against No. 2 seed and the 2003 Champion Ryan Nietfeldt of Elkhorn on Friday afternoon.

It took Kluver 32 holes to take down Nietfeldt, 5&4.

