Kluver on top for Round of 32 of match play

LINCOLN — Stroke play qualifying for the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship wrapped up at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln on Tuesday, and Norfolk’s Luke Kluver earned medalist honors and the No. 1 seed for match play.
It’s the second time as a medalist for Kluver, who shared that honor with two others in 2018. The Kansas Jayhawk followed his first round 68 with a second round 70 to finish with a 138 total.
Kluver made four birdies and two bogeys today, and secured the top seed with a great up-and-down from behind the ninth green on his final hole.
The two-time Nebraska Junior Golfer of the Year is looking for his first NGA title, and will face the 2002 Champion AJ Elgert of Lincoln in the Round of 32.
Elgert survived an 8-man playoff for the final spot in the bracket. He birdied his final hole of qualifying, No. 9, to get into the playoff with seven others.
Elgert, who is also a two-time Nebraska Amateur Champion, hit his second shot on the par-5 first hole, the first playoff hole, to about four feet. Omaha’s Josh Kramer, who finished runner-up at the Nebraska Junior Match Play last week, got up-and-down from a green-side bunker to make birdie. Elgert missed his eagle putt and none of the other players were able to make birdie. Elgert secured the No. 32 seed with a par on the fourth playoff hole.
Elkhorn’s Ryan Nietfeldt will be the No. 2 seed after the round of the day by two strokes, a 68.
The 2003 Champion finished with a 139 total and will be the No. 2 seed. Nietfeldt posted one of only three rounds under-par for the day, after 14 players finished in the red yesterday.
Calvin Freeman of Table Rock is the No. 3 seed. After spending the night tied for the lead, he finished with a 141 total in his return to amateur golf.
Christian Hall of Omaha is the No. 4 seed, after completing rounds of 68 and 74. He finished at 142, while two other player finished under par.
Alex Farrell of Elkhorn and Andy Sajevic of Omaha, the 2013 champion, were the only other players to complete qualifying under-par. Neither player shot a round over-par during the qualifier, and both players finished at 143. Farrell will be the No. 5 seed, while Sajevic will be the No. 6 seed.
Matches began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for the Round of 32, with Round of 16 matches scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.
Round of 32
No. 1 Luke Kluver, Norfolk, vs. No. 32 AJ Elgert, Lincoln.
No. 16 Jace Guthmiller, Omaha, vs. No. 17 JT Hudson, Omaha.
No. 8 William Amundsen, Bennington, vs. No. 25 Travis Minzel, Lincoln.
No. 9 Nate Vontz, Lincoln, vs. No. 24 Christopher Atkinson, Omaha.
No. 4 Christian Hall, Omaha, vs. No. 29 Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce.
No. 13 Jake Kluver, Norfolk, vs. No. 20 David Easley, Lincoln.
No. 5 Alex Farrell, Elkhorn, vs. No. 28 Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn.
No. 12 Caleb Badura, Aurora, vs. No. 21 Joel Brueggemann, Beatrice.
No. 2 Ryan Nietfeldt, Elkhorn vs. No. 31 Steve Peterson, Lincoln.
No. 15 Chris Kelly, Omaha vs. No. 18 Ryan Rogers, Omaha.
No. 7 CJ Farber, Kearney vs. No. 26 Jesse Talcott, Ashland.
No. 10 Roger Sack, Lincoln vs. No. 23 Tanner Owen, Lincoln.
No. 3 Calvin Freeman, Table Rock vs. No. 30 Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln.
No. 14 Jay Moore, Lincoln vs. No. 19 Alex Zillig, Lavista.
No. 6 Andy Sajevic, Omaha vs. No. 27 Patrick Clare, Lincoln.
No. 11 Connor Vandewege, Lincoln vs. No. 22 Glenn Bills, Grand Island.
Round 2 of qualifying
1. Luke Kluver, Norfolk 68 70 —138
2. Ryan Nietfeldt, Elkhorn 71 68 —139
3. Calvin Freeman, Table Rock 68 73 —141
4. Christian Hall, Omaha 68 74 —142
T5. Alex Farrell, Elkhorn 71 72 —143
Andy Sajevic, Omaha 72 71 —143
T7. CJ Farber, Kearney 69 75 —144
W. Amundsen, Bennington 70 74 —144
T9. Jake Kluver, Norfolk 70 75 —145
Caleb Badura, Aurora 73 72 —145
Connor Vandewege, Lincoln 72 73 —145
Roger Sack, Lincoln 73 72 —145
Jay Moore, Lincoln 70 75 —145
Nate Vontz, Lincoln 70 75 —145
T15. Jace Guthmiller, Omaha 69 77 —146
Chris Kelly, Omaha 70 76 —146
T17. Ryan Rogers, Omaha 72 75 —147
JT Hudson, Omaha 71 76 —147
Alex Zillig, Lavista 72 75 —147
T20. David Easley, Lincoln 73 75 —148
Travis Minzel, Lincoln 76 72 —148
Jo. Brueggemann, Beatrice 74 74 —148
C. Atkinson, Omaha 72 76 —148
Glenn Bills, Grand Island 72 76 —148
Tanner Owen, Lincoln 74 74 —148
T26. Patrick Clare, Lincoln 76 73 —149
Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce 75 74 —149
Steve Peterson, Lincoln 74 75 —149
Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn 77 72 —149
Ja. Brueggemann, Lincoln 73 76 —149
Jesse Talcott, Ashland 74 75 —149
T32. Nick Dosskey, Lincoln 74 76 —150
Tucker Knaak, Plainview 77 73 —150
Josh Bartels, Lincoln 74 76 —150
Josh Kramer, Omaha 75 75 —150
Eric Peel, Omaha 74 76 —150
Spencer Hilsabeck, Lincoln 74 76 —150
AJ Elgert, Lincoln 73 77 —150
Jason Kolbas, Lincoln 75 75 —150
Also
T46. Mason Hale, Atkinson 74 78 —152
T74. Ty Heimes, Battle Creek 76 79 —155