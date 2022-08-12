Gold-medal memories were produced for Kelly’s 10U Green softball team at the Class D 10 & Under State Softball Championships July 16-17 in Hastings. The Norfolk squad went a perfect 4-0 to capture the 10 & under state softball championship title.
Front row (left to right): Payton Hetrick, Lexi Pick, Ava Hahn-Schultz, Berkeley Werner, Paisley Kiepke; Middle row (left to right): Maizie Korth, Annabell Fuhrman, Abbey Kowalewski, Elly Lewis, Lauren Fisher, Colbie Carpenter, Alliyah Hetrick, Lainey Mattison; Back row (left to right): head coach – Kent Carpenter, assistant coach – Jeremy Werner, assistant coach – Tami Pick, assistant coach – Bridget Korth.