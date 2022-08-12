Kelly's 10U
Courtesy photo

Gold-medal memories were produced for Kelly’s 10U Green softball team at the Class D 10 & Under State Softball Championships July 16-17 in Hastings. The Norfolk squad went a perfect 4-0 to capture the 10 & under state softball championship title.

Front row (left to right): Payton Hetrick, Lexi Pick, Ava Hahn-Schultz, Berkeley Werner, Paisley Kiepke; Middle row (left to right): Maizie Korth, Annabell Fuhrman, Abbey Kowalewski, Elly Lewis, Lauren Fisher, Colbie Carpenter, Alliyah Hetrick, Lainey Mattison; Back row (left to right): head coach – Kent Carpenter, assistant coach – Jeremy Werner, assistant coach – Tami Pick, assistant coach – Bridget Korth.

In other news

Wildcats picked third in NSIC

Wayne State College was picked third in the 2022 NSIC preseason volleyball coaches’ poll released on Tuesday by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Wildcat sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer was selected as the Wayne State player to watch in the NSIC this season.

WSC picked 10th in polls

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Five-time defending NSIC tournament champions Minnesota State University, Mankato, was picked to win the NSIC in the preseason coaches’ poll.