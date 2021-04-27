Penn State added more experience to its coaching staff Monday with the addition of former LSU assistant coach and Norfolk native Aaron Kallhoff.
Kallhoff brings 18 years of coaching experience to the program, which includes stints as an assistant at Arkansas State, TCU and LSU.
Kallhoff worked under Nikki Fargas over the past three seasons at LSU. Through his connections, Kallhoff helped LSU sign players from 11 different countries, as he has been to 14 countries over the past five years.
He has specialized in recruiting, scouting and coaching post players throughout his coaching career. Kallhoff will most likely serve in a similar role working under Penn State’s second-year coach, Carolyn Kieger.
Fargas stepped down as LSU coach last week, and the school announced the hiring of Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey on Sunday.
Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.