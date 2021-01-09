Jake Peetz makes move to OC for LSU

O'Neill native and Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz is headed back to the college ranks as he’s joined the LSU Tigers coaching staff as the new offensive coordinator.
The last time Peetz coached in college, he was an offensive analyst under Nick Saban in 2018. This year, Peetz returns to coach under Ed Orgeron at LSU.
"Jake brings 10 years of NFL experience with him to our staff," Orgeron said in a statement. "His knowledge of football, combined with the players we have on our roster, will make for a dynamic offense for LSU in 2021."
Peetz agreed to a two-year deal that will pay $1.2 million in the first year and $1.3 million in 2022. The contract also allows Peetz a one-time payment of $150,000.
Peetz’s contract is tied for 16th among NCAA assistant coaches, according to contract data compiled by USA Today during the 2020 season.
"We are excited about the opportunity that Coach O has given us to move our family to Baton Rouge and be a part of the LSU football program," Peetz said in a statement. "Dealing with Coach O and (athletics director) Scott Woodward through this process has shown me the commitment made to winning more national championships, and I am grateful to be a part of that. We can't wait to get to work, Geaux Tigers."
Peetz, 37, was a defensive back at Nebraska and played under Frank Solich and Bill Callahan.
Peetz has coached with four NFL organizations, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington, Oakland Raiders and, most recently, the Carolina Panthers.
He spent the last two seasons in the Panthers organization as a running backs and quarterbacks coach.
LSU is the fourth school Peetz has coached for. In addition to separate stints at Alabama, he also has coached at UCLA and Santa Barbara City College.