LINCOLN — On a picture-perfect evening, the people of the state showed the world again that they really love volleyball on a day many people will never forget.
On a day 92,003 spectators broke the world record for a women’s sporting event.
And not only did they attend the Nebraska volleyball outdoor match at Memorial Stadium, they were all in on it. Cheering all of the players and dancing to the music in a two-hour celebration of this sport in this state.
The Huskers sent their fans home with a huge smile after a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 win in an in-state clash against UNO.
Nebraska’s defense, like usual, was excellent. And the Husker offense was pretty good in some unique conditions of the open night air.
Freshman middle blocker Andi Jackson was exceptional hitting with eight kills on 12 attempts.
Outside hitter Lindsay Krause, the Omaha Skutt grad playing in her home state’s most famous venue, had five kills and one block. Freshman Harper Murray had six kills.
It was an event for most of the afternoon with fans streaming into downtown more than five hours before the match.
For the UNK-Wayne State exhibition match before UNO-NU, there was already a decent crowd.
And when the Nebraska players took the court about 50 minutes before the match there was a massive ovation. Husker middle blocker Bekka Allick had one of the biggest grins.
About 10 minutes before the match began came what some people will tell you was one of the best Tunnel Walk entrances Memorial Stadium has seen.
When the camera came on, the team was leaving the locker room with Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason and coach John Cook in front.
Beason tried to have her game face on. Rodriguez tried that, too, but only kept that for a second before she flashed a big smile.
Rodriguez may play tough, but she’s a walking smile.
Lining the Tunnel Walk were some of the 95 former Husker volleyball players — players from each of the five national championship teams.
“I think the biggest thing is women’s sports are a big deal here,” Cook said. “And they got to experience what the men get to experience on the same level as all of the greatest football teams that have played here. We just got to experience it, and in some ways maybe even more because of how the crowd interacted.
“And the students on the field. I think that’s what also set this thing off. I mean you’re just surrounded by all of these people on the field, and then you got the whole stadium part of it.”
As Cook stepped up the court, he shook hands with Athletic Director Trev Alberts. It was Alberts who convinced Cook a stadium match could work, and the fans would come.
Fans filled every side of the stadium, with thousands more on the field level. A night spent right in the middle of Memorial Stadium? Yeah, they’ll leave the dorms for that.
And if there were open seats way up high in the top section of the East Stadium, there weren’t many.
When Nebraska reached set point in the first set the fans snapped right to their feet to clap. After Nebraska won, they shot off fireworks, just like they do for touchdowns.
It was during the intermission that it became official that the record had been set for the largest crowd for a women’s sporting event. The players heard that as they came back to the court from the locker room.
“We had heard on the speaker that we had just broken the world record and everyone was trying to stay locked in, but we were so excited,” Jackson sad.
Nebraska (4-0) got off to a strong start behind its outside hitters Krause and Murray. Murray had kills on each of her first three attempts. Krause had four kills on seven attempts at the start.
One of the biggest questions from the start was the weather. It turned out pretty ideal — it was 82 degrees at the start of the match with a slight breeze.
And it was pretty good volleyball. A few times the setters had a hard time when the second touch went too high. There were a combined 18 serving errors. Nebraska finished with a .263 hitting percentage while the Mavs (0-3) had a negative hitting percentage.Near the end of third set, Beason dropped in an ace for a 21-12 lead, and the countdown was on. Maggie Mendelson had the match-point kill.