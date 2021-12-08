LINCOLN — Nebraska announced the hire of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola on Wednesday as part of Scott Frost's offensive overhaul.
“We are excited to add Mark Whipple and Donovan Raiola to our offensive coaching staff,” Frost said in a press release. “Mark has four decades of coaching experience and brings a long record of offensive success to Nebraska. Donovan is an outstanding offensive line coach who has a history of winning as both a player and coach.
"I am confident their addition will have a positive impact on the young men in our program and the success of our offense.”
They’re the second and third hires of the offseason for Frost, who added receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph last week.
Whipple, 64, is fresh off three years at Pitt, where he helped the Panthers win the 2021 ACC title and developed quarterback Kenny Pickett into a Heisman Trophy finalist and potential first-round NFL draft pick. Pitt averaged 43 points per game in the regular season.
“The opportunity to coach at a school with the history and tradition of Nebraska is special,” Whipple said in a press release. “Coach Frost has a great offensive mind, and I look forward to working together with him and our staff to best position our players for success. I can’t wait to get to Lincoln and represent Husker Football.”
Donovan Raiola, 38, is the younger brother of Husker All-American Dominic Raiola, who played under Frank Solich. Donovan Raiola was a three-year starting offensive lineman at Wisconsin under coach Barry Alvarez. After various stints in the NFL, Raiola moved into coaching and has been an assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears since 2018. He interviewed for the job last week.
“I am humbled to lead the offensive line at the University of Nebraska,” Raiola said. “I understand the responsibility of coaching the Pipeline and the history of offensive line excellence at Nebraska. We will work tirelessly to add to that tradition.”
Assuming no defensive assistants leave, the hires bring Frost close to completing his 2022 coaching staff. One open job remains.