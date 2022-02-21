LINCOLN — The Huskers' third-quarter offensive eruption helped lead to a 93-70 victory over Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.
In the team’s second game without associate head coach Chuck Love and guard Ashley Scoggin, Nebraska (20-7, 9-7 Big Ten) rebounded against the Gophers (12, 16, 5-11) after a frustrating loss in its last game.
The Huskers blew a 13-point fourth-quarter lead in 84 seconds against Penn State last Thursday, but played a more complete game in front of a Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd of more than 6,500, the second largest of the season.
“We learned our lesson about that,” coach Amy Williams said. “We understand that in the Big Ten, it’s such a competitive league and that at any point if you have a let up, it can go in a hurry. And so, we wanted to try to put together and string together four quarters and 40 minutes. And I thought today, we were pretty close to that.”
Nebraska (20-7, 9-7) got off to a strong start, led by sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne and freshman guard Allison Weidner, who has replaced Scoggin in the starting lineup. Each finished the first quarter with seven points.
Weidner finished strong, too, recording a career-high 23 points on 8 of 10 shooting. The freshman from Humphrey St. Francis also hit a career-best three 3-pointers.
“We need people to rise to the occasion,” Williams said, “players like Allison Weidner to be stepping up and pressing forward. And watching her gain confidence and really shoot it well from behind the arc in addition to what she’s been doing well, getting to the basket. Those are the kinds of things that we’re going to need our team to do to accomplish our goals down the stretch.”
The second quarter wasn’t as crisp for the Husker offense, as they shot 6 of 16, but still extended their lead to 10 with 2:50 left in the half. Minnesota was able to string together a 7-0, though. And that cut the Husker lead to three.
Thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from guard MiCole Cayton to close the half, the Huskers went into the break up seven.
Nebraska came out firing in the third and jumped to a 19-point lead with 5:58 left in the quarter, which included a 13-2 Husker run. Freshman forward Alexis Markowski helped spark the run with two three-point plays. Markowski finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Junior guard Sam Haiby also had a good third quarter to help NU extend its lead to 71-47 going into the fourth. She finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Minnesota couldn’t stop the Huskers from scoring — they finished 11 of 17 from the field in the third and outscored the Gophers 30-13. The fourth was much of the same.
The Husker offense continued to hum, shooting at 62% clip in the fourth and extending their lead to 23 by the final buzzer.
Minnesota (12-16, 5-11), which got 22 points from junior guard Sara Scalia, shot 44.1% from the field. The Huskers, on the other hand, shot 54.1%, including 10 of 21 from beyond the arc.
Williams said she is proud of the way the team has responded during the past few days and the way it was able to compete for all 40 minutes Sunday.
“It’s been a challenging few days,” she said. “But for our team to really come together and just stay together and persevere and go out there and really compete and have a tough-fought win today, I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”
The Huskers are back in action against Wisconsin (7-19, 4-12) on Wednesday in Madison before returning home for their final regular-season game Sunday against Northwestern (14-10, 6-7).