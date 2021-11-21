Jaz Shelley put herself in the record book in her fifth game as a Husker.
The sophomore guard posted the fourth triple-double in program history Saturday in Nebraska’s 113-58 rout of North Carolina Central on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Oregon transfer finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 20 minutes. She missed one shot, going 4 of 5 from behind the arc.
No Husker played more than 21 minutes as eight NU players scored at least eight points. Allison Weidner, a backup freshman guard from Humphrey St. Francis, nearly had a triple-double as well. She had eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 18 minutes.
Ashley Scoggin led the Huskers with 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Nebraska went 14 of 28 on 3s and overall shot 53.9% from the field.
Annika Stewart added 15 points off the bench, and Isabelle Bourne had 14 points.
Nebraska was in control from the tip, scoring the first 10 points and taking a 22-3 lead seven minutes in. The Huskers ended the half on a 21-2 run for a 59-19 edge at halftime.
Nebraska led by as many as 61 in the closing minutes after Whitney Brown hit the team’s 14th 3.
The Huskers (5-0) scored more than 100 points for the third time this season and average 95.6 points per game.
Nebraska returns to action Friday against Drexel in the opener of a tournament in San Diego.