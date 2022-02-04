LINCOLN — Some of the loudest moments inside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday night came courtesy of sophomore guard Jaz Shelley.
The Huskers (17-4, 6-4 Big Ten) took down Penn State (9-12, 3-8) 76-61 for their fourth straight win since returning to play following the a COVID-19 pause.
Shelley helped Nebraska finish the sweep of their homestand with one of the more impressive double-doubles of the season. She had with six points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds. The 11 assists are a new career high, and the 12 rebounds tied a career high.
“Jaz is an incredible player and an awesome passer,” NU freshman forward Alexis Markowski said. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to have a point guard that wants to pass first rather than score?”
Fellow Australian and sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne also had a big game, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. Markowski had 18 points and four rebounds for her ninth straight game with double-digit points.
Penn State was led by junior guard Makenna Marisa, who finished with 27 points. Marisa entered the game second in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 22.0 points a game.
The Huskers got off to a better offensive start than Tuesday’s 50-38 win against Rutgers. Entering the first media timeout, the Huskers trailed by one before going on a 9-2 run to end the first quarter up 20-14.
Nebraska lived inside the paint all night long. Bourne and Markowski scored Nebraska’s first 11 points, with all of them coming from inside the paint and one coming from a Markowski free throw.
Nebraska was cold early in the second quarter, with the first field goal — a Mi’Cole Cayton 3 — coming a little over four minutes into the quarter. The Huskers began to heat up with sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin and Shelley each knocking down a 3-pointer. Nebraska took a 34-28 lead into halftime.
Coming out of halftime, Nebraska’s offense was humming. The Huskers jumped to a 12-point lead, but they couldn’t build on it as Penn State fought back. Penn State closed the gap to 53-50 by the end of the quarter.
Penn State came out with an early basket in the fourth to cut the margin to one, before Scoggin drained a big 3 to bring the Husker lead to four. Penn State continued to answer, and so did Nebraska.
Freshman guard Allison Weidner, who finished with 14 points, had two big buckets in the first four minutes of the quarter to bring the Nebraska lead to six. The teams traded punches, and Penn State got its deficit down to five.
It never got closer than that.
Weidner continued to score in the fourth, finishing the frame with 10 points and two steals. Markowski caught fire with eight points in the quarter and helped lead Nebraska on a 12-1 run that put the game out of reach. The Husker defense went on an impressive run in the fourth, holding Penn State to 11 points.
At one point in the fourth, Markowski and Weidner combined for 14 straight points.
“They’re fearless,” Bourne said of the two freshmen.
Coach Amy Williams said she enjoys coaching Weidner and Markowski.
“I love those two freshmen,” Williams said. “They really have a lot of energy for our team and their personalities just really spark our team and they’ve had a lot of success out here on this court, and I think they take a lot of pride in wanting to win here.”
Nebraska was much better offensively compared to Tuesday’s game against Rutgers. The team shot 41.8% (28 of 67) from the field and 28% (7 of 25) from beyond the arc. Once again, the Huskers played strong perimeter defense, holding Penn State to just 4 of 19 (21.1%) from beyond the arc and 38.6% from the field (22 of 57)
Nebraska heads on the road for a big matchup against No. 17 Maryland on Sunday at noon.