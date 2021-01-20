LINCOLN — No one shoots over Kate Cain, Nebraska’s all-time leading blocker.
Minnesota guard Sara Scalia found this out the hard way while driving into the paint and getting her shot rejected by the 6-foot-5 center, who finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
What followed wasn’t as pretty.
Guard Whitney Brown missed a shot underneath the basket, her teammate earned the rebound as Brown cut behind the arc where she was fed the ball and it bounced out again. Both Sam Haiby and Ashley Scoggin would have their shots roll out until Haiby was eventually fouled.
Nebraska was unable to overcome a fourth-quarter scoring drought and second quarter rebounding struggles in their 76-71 loss to Minnesota.
“I thought we got some great shots in the fourth quarter,” said Husker head coach Amy Williams. “Just couldn’t find a way to put the ball in the basket down the stretch.”
After three top-25 wins of displaying impressive defensive skill, the Huskers’ demise came by failing to produce offensively.
NU went 3 of 21 on field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter and their only three-pointer came from Haiby with 2.7 seconds remaining as Nebraska trailed 74-71.
The Huskers’ inability to get points eventually affected its defensive production, which has been improving in recent weeks.
Golden Gopher Gadiva Hubbard caught on fire scoring 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, completing three of four shots behind the arc. While Hubbard wasn’t sinking threes her teammates, Sara Scalia and Jasmine Powell, were.
“All three of those guards really stepped in and contributed so it wasn’t you need to adjust to this one player,” Williams said. “It was kind of a team effort on their part.”
The Golden Gophers staged a comeback in the second quarter by outrebounded NU 14-7 and scoring 29 points thanks to three three-point shots by Scalia.
“We felt like defensively we had a let up there in the second quarter,” Williams said. “We gave up 29 points in the second quarter and that is something that really sparked them.”
Nebraska fended off a Minnesota comeback before heading into halftime up 42-39. The Golden Gophers rebounded their shot four times on a single possession resulting in a three-pointer by Hubbard. Her teammate Alexia Smith completed another shot behind the arc on Minnesota’s next possession, tying the game at 39-39.
Guard Sam Haiby got the inbound and charged down the court for a layup while getting fouled in the process. Haiby earned 10 of Nebraska’s 20 points in the first quarter but didn’t score in the second quarter. She finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds equally a double-double, her third in three games.
Guard Ashley Scoggin contributed 8 points in the second quarter, including a couple of three-pointers that kept Minnesota at bay. She finished with 16 points.
Minnesota had four players score in the double digits: Hubbard (18), Powell (15), Scalia (14) and Klarke Sconiers (10).
While Nebraska couldn’t produce points in the fourth quarter, its defensive was unable to step up and compensate for their struggles on the other end of the court.
“For us, 71 points needs to be enough,” Williams said.