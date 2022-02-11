COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska’s strong offensive start lasted for all of one quarter before No. 21 Ohio State took over.
The Huskers suffered their second straight loss on Thursday, falling 80-70.
Freshman forward Alexis Markowski led the Huskers (17-6, 6-6 Big Ten) in scoring with 23 points and tied her career high with 15 rebounds. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley had 14 points and five assists.
Senior guard Taylor Mikesell, the Buckeyes' second-leading scorer this season, had 21 points and shot the ball efficiently all night. She finished 7 of 13 from the field and 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.
As a team, the Huskers shot 33.8% (25 of 74) from the field and 26.1% (6 of 23) from 3. Ohio State (18-4, 10-3) finished 26 of 56 (46.4%) from the field and 9 of 21 (42.9%) from beyond the arc.
The Huskers started well, shooting 56% in the first quarter. Sophomore Ashley Scoggin, who had a career-high 20 points in the loss to No. 7 Maryland on Sunday, scored five early points.
NU continued to play strong offensively and took a three-point lead into the second quarter.
“I thought we, really in the first quarter, played with confidence and we went inside and were able to establish that post presence,” coach Amy Williams said in her postgame radio show.
The lead grew to 29-21 early in the second, but then the Huskers went ice cold. That allowed Ohio State to start generating better offensive opportunities. While the Huskers continued to miss shots, Ohio State did just the opposite and took a 36-31 lead into the half.
Nebraska shot 2 of 15 from the field in the quarter and went the final 6:54 without scoring a field goal. Its last first-half points, two free throws from guard Sam Haiby, came at the 2:42 mark.
On top of those struggles, Markowski got into foul trouble and had to sit the last 3:02 with three fouls.
“I thought when Lex picked up her second foul and we had her on the bench, we kind of stalled and stagnated just a little bit with some of that offensive production,” Williams said.
After halftime, every time Nebraska seemed to get back into the game, the Buckeyes answered. They were able to grow their lead to 59-46 by the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth, Nebraska continued fighting, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Buckeyes. Much like the previous two quarters, Nebraska had glimpses of hope, but Ohio State shut the door each time.
The Huskers were able to cut the lead to nine with 6:39 to go thanks to a Markowski three-point play, but that was the closest they got.
Williams wants the team to play better and more refined offensively going forward.
“We’re going to have to find a way,” she said. “It’s somewhat deflating when you’re missing bunnies in the paint or you’re missing open shots that are designed for you to make. We’re going to have to do a better job of cleaning that up.”
The Huskers return to action Saturday against Illinois (6-13, 1-7) at 2 p.m.