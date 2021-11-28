SAN DIEGO — Jaz Shelley hit five more 3-pointers Saturday night, including two in the closing minutes to keep Nebraska in front, as the Huskers knocked off San Diego 64-56.
With the win, Nebraska improves to 7-0 and takes The Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament title.
Shelley drained six treys and scored 30 Friday against Drexel. On Saturday, she scored six of her game-high 16 points in the last four minutes.
San Diego grabbed a 50-49 lead with less than eight minutes to play. Freshman Alexis Markowski made a layup off a Shelley assist with 7:03 left to put the Huskers up for good at 51-50.
NU’s lead was 53-52 when Shelley sank a 3 with just under four minutes left. The Toreros got back within 57-54 before Shelley came through again, this time with a trey with 1:33 left.
The Huskers closed out the win at the foul line.
Sam Haiby added 15 points and five assists for the Huskers, while Ashley Scoggin scored 12 on four 3-pointers — as a team NU was 10 of 19 behind the arc. Bella Cravens had seven points and 15 rebounds as the Huskers outrebounded San Diego 46-34.
Nebraska returns to action Wednesday at Wake Forest.