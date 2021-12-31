EAST LANSING, Mich. — Too many missed 3s. Too many missed rebounds. Too many fouls.
It ended with the Nebraska women’s first loss of the season, 72-69 at short-handed Michigan State, which — as the BTN broadcast team mentioned more than a dozen times — was missing several guards due to injury and COVID-19 protocols.
No matter.
The Spartans got 32 points from Nia Clouden, who made 15 and 17 free throws and played the final 14 minutes with four fouls. She and MSU’s lineup full of taller forwards beat NU 45-38 on the boards as the Huskers missed 26 of 33 3s, including two from Jaz Shelley in the final 19 seconds that would have tied the game. Shelley, who came into the game making 52.3% of her 3s, missed 10 of 12 from long range Thursday.
“Our kids fought, but we really did not shoot the ball well,” coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. “And we talked, before the ballgame, if you want to win on the road in the Big Ten Conference, you’d better rebound, and we got outrebounded by seven. That’s something that you can’t do.”
Nebraska (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) was led by guard Sam Haiby, who had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ashley Scoggin added 12 — she made 4 of 8 3s — and freshman Alexis Markowski added 11 points and six rebounds off the bench. Haiby “single-handedly kept us in the ballgame” during a third-quarter stretch when she had seven points and three steals.
Trouble was, Nebraska trailed by 11 at halftime — and 13 early in the third quarter — because of its worst first half this season. Williams said the sharp change in MSU’s rotation — highlighted so frequently by BTN that at one point cameras lingered on empty Spartan chairs — actually played to Michigan State’s advantage, since NU had prepped for a different roster.
“When you’ve got a whole game plan built with a lineup and with one matchup in mind, and all of the sudden, right before tipoff, you’re adjusting, it definitely played to their advantage, having the ball in Clouden’s hands,” Williams said. “She played great, got to the free-throw line 17 times with the ball in her hand at the point guard position.”
NU reached the foul line 15 times as a team.
Often in the first half, Nebraska settled for quick 3s or rushed shots in the paint. In the opening 20 minutes, it shot 23.7% from the floor — 16.7% from 3 — while committing twice as many fouls as MSU.
The Huskers routinely beat the Spartans down the floor, only to miss 8 of 12 layups. Forward Issie Bourne missed 6 of 7 shots in the first half while Shelley, one of the most efficient scorers in the Big Ten, missed 6 of 8.
“We were kind of faced up against some bigger bodies for the first time and we didn’t finish very well and then, all of the sudden, we stopped going in the paint,” Williams said. NU’s posts finished 10 of 29 shooting.
The Spartans (8-6, 2-1) relied almost exclusively on Clouden, who had 19 first-half points fueled by 10 free throws. Clouden, who missed 16 of 24 field goes often wildly, successfully convinced officials she was getting fouled after several shots, and she complained when fouls weren’t called.
MSU led 37-26 at the break.
Nebraska chipped away at that advantage in the second half as Haiby drew three fouls against Clouden while getting to the basket for layups. Clouden managed to avoid any fouls for the final 14 minutes while consistently getting to the line to hold off the Huskers, who had four chances in the fourth quarter to tie the Spartans.
The results of those possessions, in order: a Bella Cravens missed shot; an Ani Stewart turnover; an illegal screen called on Haiby; and Shelley’s two missed 3s at the end of regulation. The first of those missed 3s was a wild 30-foot heave that came off the glass to Stewart, who flipped the ball back out to Shelley. The sophomore, clutch all season, watched another one rim out.
“I thought Jaz got great shots all day, and they just didn’t go in, and that’s going to happen on occasion, even for a great shooter like Jaz, who spends the amount of time she does working on being a great shooter,” Williams said. “I’m not concerned.”
NU next plays No. 9 Michigan on Tuesday night at 8. Wolverine forward Leigha Brown will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena, where she played two seasons for the Huskers before transferring to UM.