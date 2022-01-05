LINCOLN — They yelled with joy in the Pinnacle Bank Arena concourse afterward.
During their 79-58 stun-and-stomp of No. 8 Michigan, the Nebraska women’s basketball team roared with fire, grabbing its first win over a top ten team in more than seven years.
NU might have earned something else, too: Respect and recognition as a Big Ten title contender.
How could it not be after leading the Wolverines for 39 minutes, holding the league’s reigning player of the year to ten points on 4 of 14 shooting and going toe to toe in the paint even though starting NU forward Bella Cravens sat on the bench in walking boot?
“A huge statement,” Husker guard Jaz Shelley said “You know that we can play tough now ... we knew we had to come out and show the nation that we can really compete with these top teams.”
The “Rocky” theme played just before the game. “Eye of the Tiger” blared during a timeout. It fit the mood.
Then, near the end, after the outcome was well in hand, referees stopped action to review a brief dust-up and assess technical foul against Husker reserve Kendall Coley.
Amy Williams kept Coley in anyway. Coley, with the option to run out clock for an 18-point win, fired a 3 instead. She made it. At the buzzer, the Huskers rushed their own court and collected in a dogpile.
The Husker with the biggest night found herself at the bottom of it.
“I just kind of got trampled honestly,” freshman forward Alexis Markowski said.
In her first career start, Markowski did the trampling with a game-high 20 points built on rugged finishes at the hoop and, in the third quarter, a surprising 3-pointer that brought the PBA crowd to its feet. That shot helped stave off a brief third quarter run from the Wolverines. In the fourth quarter, Markowski, who won two state titles on the PBA floor for Lincoln Pius X, notched a 3-point play that built the Husker lead to 15.
“She’s a competitor,” Williams said. “She just wants to compete and she’s going to get after it, and I thought she showed that here today.”
Markowski’s moments — coupled with a rough night from Michigan star Naz Hillmon, stymied by swift Husker double-teams — marked a dominant performance in front of 3,951 fans who crowed “Go Big Red!” and “Husker Power!” as the Huskers improved to 13-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.
Hillmon dropped 35 points and 22 rebounds on NU last season. Not Tuesday — 10 and 7, plus six turnovers, as Nebraska mixed up its defenses against her. At times, Husker forward Issie Bourne guarded Hillmon by herself, and even took a key early charge. Much of the game, though, Hillmon would be double-teamed whenever she faced the basket or spun toward her dominant hand.
“Mixing it up throughout the game, just to get her a bit flustered and not sure what’s going to come,” Bourne said. “We knew she’s a great player — she’s going to get some points — but we wanted to make every single one of her points hard scores for her. So that’s what we did.”
Said Williams: “We wanted to keep her off the glass.”
NU did, winning the rebounding battle 42-34. Shelley had 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Sam Haiby had ten points and six rebounds. Nebraska shot 51.7% from the floor in what may have been the most complete performance of the Williams era.
Michigan (12-2 and 3-1) shot just 36.7% from the floor and 1 of 12 from 3-point range. Both Leigha Brown — the former Husker returning to PBA for the first time — and Hillmon had six turnovers each. They combined to hit just 7 of 27 shots from the floor. Brown, increasingly frustrated, struggled all game with her offense.
Nebraska didn’t look desperate for a second Tuesday night as it methodically tore through one of the Big Ten’s preseason favorites.
One of the Big Ten’s top 3-point shooting teams, NU consistently — successfully — played inside the arc to start Tuesday night’s game, driving hard on UM’s extended, trapping defense and forging an early 10-4 lead behind four points from Haiby. NU, averaging 24 3-pointers per game, didn’t take its first shot from beyond on the arc until the 34-second mark of the first quarter, when Shelley hit a step-back trio to give the Huskers a 19-8 lead.
Forward Ani Stewart extended the lead to 15 early in the second quarter with 3-pointer of her own. Meanwhile Michigan, averaging 72 points per game this season, struggled to hit shots or even hold on to the ball. Nebraska didn’t often let Michigan get multiple possessions, either, outrebounding the Wolverines 23-14 in the opening 20 minutes. After struggling on the boards in a 72-69 loss at Michigan State, the Huskers emphasized rebounding as a way to beat the Wolverines.
“We spent a lot of time — probably more than our team would like — watching all of those rebounds we gave up on film,” Williams said of the Michigan State game.
Markowski said NU had several good days of practice. She knew Monday, when Cravens couldn’t practice, that she was likely to start for the first time as a Husker. Did she feel more juice because of it?
“We were playing Michigan,” Markowski said.
Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska’s games with Michigan have been physical, furious and often fun, back-and-forth contests. Hillmon dominated last year’s game, but the Wolverines won by just two. Tuesday night, NU started fast, finished faster and struck a knockout blow.
Athletic Director Trev Alberts celebrated with the team as family and friends lingered a half-hour after the victory. Adrenaline clearly coursed through players and Williams as they spoke in postgame interviews. They felt good — and confident.
“I was pleased with the way we started and the way we finished,” Williams said. “I thought it was pretty complete game.”