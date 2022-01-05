Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Sub zero wind chill indicies are expected the remainder of this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Wind Chill Advisory will end at noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&