LINCOLN — All 12 Huskers made at least two field goals Saturday as the Nebraska women trounced Rogers State 97-33 in an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sam Haiby, Ashtyn Veerbeek and Kate Cain shared game-high honors with 12 points each. Leigha Brown was the other Husker in double figures with 10.
The Huskers also had two players finish with double-digit rebounds as Grace Mitchell grabbed 12 and Nicea Eliely had 11. Nebraska outrebounded Rogers State 73-27 as the Huskers had 35 offensive boards.
Nebraska scored the game’s first 10 points and was in control throughout. The Huskers also scored the first 23 points of the second half and the game’s final 14 points.
Rogers State shot 20% from the field and committed 19 turnovers.
Nebraska will play its regular-season opener at noon Wednesday at home against Alabama A&M.
Rogers State.........7 14 3 9—33
At Nebraska........25 25 25 22—97
RSU: Thompson 2-10 1-2 6, Christian 0-6 0-0 0, Brown 2-5 0-0 5, Gajdosova 3-10 0-0 8, Kliewer 2-9 1-2 5, Luna 0-1 0-0 0, Floyd 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 1-6 0-0 3, Garner 2-8 0-0 6, Elkin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-60 2-4 33.
NU: Whitish 2-7 2-4 7, Haiby 4-8 3-3 12, Eliely 2-9 2-5 6, Veerbeek 3-6 6-8 12, Mitchell 4-9 0-0 9, Helms 3-4 0-0 6, Brady 2-7 3-7 8, Hudson 2-5 0-0 5, Cain 5-11 2-4 12, Brown 5-9 0-1 10, Bourne 3-4 0-0 6, Mershon 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 37-81 18-32 97.
3-point field goals: RSU 7-32 (Thompson 1-3, Christian 0-4, Brown 1-3, Gajdosova 2-6, Kliewer 0-2, Floyd 0-2, Brown 1-6, Garner 2-6), NU 5-18 (Whitish 1-6, Haiby 1-3, Eliely 0-3, Mitchell 1-1, Helms 0-1, Brady 1-1, Hudson 1-3).
Rebounds: RSU 27 (Thompson 4), NU 73 (Mitchell 12). Assists: RSU 9 (Gajdosova 3), NU 21 (Brown 4).