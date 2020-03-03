Nebraska's Brown named Big Ten's Sixth Player of the Year

Nebraska forward Leigha Brown didn’t start a game for the Huskers this season, but she more than lived up to the nickname given to her by coach Amy Williams. The “beast off the bench” won the Big Ten’s sixth player of the year award Monday.
A 6-foot-1 sophomore from Auburn, Indiana, Brown led NU with 14.2 points per game this season. She’d often enter games just a few minutes after they’d started to give the Husker offense a scoring punch. She usually did.
“I trust Coach Williams and believe that she’s going to do the best for the team,” Brown said in December of NU’s decision to bring her off the bench. “I’m going to kind of — not accept the role — but, what’s the word? I don’t know the word.”
Embrace it?
“Yes, that’s it, just embrace the role,” Brown said. “I’m happy doing whatever I can to help the team.”
Williams first started to see Brown’s game take an extra step after an offseason trip to Europe.
“This entire offseason, she’s just had a different mindset,” Williams said in August of Brown. “She had an intensity about her in every rep of every drill of every day. That’s what we’ve seen more out of Leigha, just focused on bringing that energy and intensity and wanting to elevate the competition level of everyone around her.”
Brown will likely be a starter in her final two seasons at NU, as two wings — Hannah Whitish and Nicea Eliely — depart as seniors.
Brown and center Kate Cain were Big Ten honorable mention selections. Cain, who leads the Big Ten in blocks, was also named to the league’s all-defense team.
NU plays Thursday in the Big Ten tournament against Michigan.