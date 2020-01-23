LINCOLN — It wasn’t fatigue, Nicea Eliely said, and it wasn’t inexperience. The Nebraska women have been in plenty of close Big Ten games the past two seasons.
But NU was missing something essential at the start of its 76-68 loss to Purdue on Wednesday night that put the Huskers in a 21-point hole. And when they climbed out of that hole, and even took a four-point lead in the fourth quarter, NU was missing something essential to close out the game.
The Boilermakers dominated the first 15 minutes and the last four minutes, Purdue forward Ae’Rianna Harris was the best player on the floor and that was enough to send Nebraska, which can’t afford any slipups in its quest to nab an NCAA tournament bid, to a costly loss.
It left coach Amy Williams frustrated during the game — when she stormed onto the court, banging a clipboard against her leg, during a second-quarter timeout — and afterward. She thought, after a comeback win over Michigan on Sunday, her team would be revved to go Wednesday. In front of a smaller crowd of 3,819 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, likely diminished by the wintry weather, NU trailed 39-18 in a blink.
“I thought we were ready to go and then they came out and hit us in the mouth,” Williams said. “Our No. 1 defensive key today was defensive transition and being able to stop the ball. And I thought in the first quarter they were just running down our throat, just attacking. We didn’t stop the ball until it got to the paint, we gave up way too deep of post positioning.”
That post was Harris, a 6-foot-1 senior who scored 25 points on 10 of 12 shooting. She missed her first start in more than a year, Purdue coach Sharon Versyp said, because the Boilermakers started slowly in their past four games. Versyp wanted to see Harris respond. Did she ever.
When she entered four minutes into the first quarter, her presence was immediately felt. She made three straight buckets over Kate Cain — NU’s best post defender — banking two off the glass.
“She’s one of the best post players in the conference, for sure, super strong and physical,” said sophomore forward Ashtyn Veerbeek, who scored 13 points. “We let her catch too low, and if she got two feet in the paint it was an automatic two points. We’ve got to work on pushing the posts out and not giving them easy angles to score.”
Purdue led 8-6 before Harris was on the floor. By the end of the first quarter, the lead was 13 and the Boilermakers already made four 3-pointers.
It got uglier in the second quarter. Hannah Whitish committed two turnovers that turned into layups for guard Karissa McLaughlin. Williams, furious, called the timeout after the second bucket and benched Whitish and Cain. The Boilermakers led 34-16 at the moment.
The lead would build to 39-18 before Purdue’s offense — already one of the slowest and worst in the Big Ten — went into a deep funk that lasted 20 minutes. Nebraska’s defense — juiced in part by reserves Isabelle Bourne and Kayla Mershon — played its part, but the Boilermakers also missed plenty of shots, too.
“Getting defensive stops over and over again helped us a lot,” Veerbeek said.
Over the final 5:28 of the second quarter, Nebraska (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) pieced together an 11-0 run to cut the halftime lead to 39-29. Then NU went on a 9-0 run over the final three minutes of the third quarter to trail by four heading into the fourth.
The Huskers seized control, and five straight points from Eliely — who led NU with 15 points — gave the Huskers a 63-59 lead with 4:30 left. At the 3:40 mark, NU still led 63-61 and Williams issued a warning in the timeout: This game is not over.
“We were not over the hump just yet,” Williams said. “They were going to continue to throw punches.”
That’s exactly what happened. Purdue (13-7, 4-4) hit Nebraska with a 15-5 run to end the game. Harris scored the tying and go-ahead baskets, then had the assist on a dagger 3-pointer by Cassidy Hardin to give Purdue a 70-63 lead. That cushion was more than enough.
“We got the basket and maybe missed layups that we’d normally connect on,” Williams said of Purdue’s late run, “but I think really what it boils down to is we want to hang our hat on defensive stops.”
Nebraska didn’t get them. It doesn’t have much time to dwell on its misfortune, either, with a Saturday game at Wisconsin — its third game in seven days. The Badgers beat Minnesota on the road Wednesday night.
“We’ve got to figure out how to take the show on the road and find out a way to win away from here,” said Williams, whose team has one true road win this season. “Everybody that we play from here is going to be very hungry, and we just need to make sure we are more.”
Purdue (13-7, 4-4)........... 26 13 15 22—76
At Nebraska (14-5, 4-4)... 13 16 21 18—68
P: Grant 2-5 1-2 7, Diagne 1-2 0-0 2, Hardin 2-4 0-0 6, McLaughlin 5-11 6-6 19, Oden 7-15 0-0 14, Harris 10-12 5-6 25, Traylor 0-4 0-0 0, Whilby 1-6 0-0 3. Totals: 28-59 12-14 76.
NU: Veerbeek 4-9 5-6 13, Cain 2-5 0-0 4, Eliely 5-8 3-3 15, Haiby 4-16 0-0 10, Whitish 2-5 1-3 6, Bourne 3-7 1-1 7, Brown 3-6 4-7 10, Mershon 1-2 0-0 3, Brady 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 24-60 14-20 68
3-point goals: P 8-20 (Grant 2-3, Hardin 2-4, McLaughlin 3-8, Oden 0-1, Traylor 0-1, Whilby 1-3), NU 6-20 (Veerbeek 0-3, Eliely 2-2, Haiby 2-6, Whitish 1-4, Bourne 0-2, Brown 0-1, Mershon 1-1, Brady 0-1). Assists: P 19 (Oden 5), NU 13 (Haiby 5). Rebounds: P 40 (Harris 2-9), NU 31 (Haiby 3-6). Total fouls: P 18, NU 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Att.: 3,819.