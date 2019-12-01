LAS VEGAS — Nebraska’s defense was on display once again Saturday at the South Point Shootout.
The Huskers held Sacred Heart to one field goal in the first 15 minutes in rolling to a 72-49 win. The effort came a day after Nebraska held USC without a field goal for the final 11 minutes in a 67-54 win.
Sacred Heart, in fact, had just four field goals in the first half as Nebraska (7-1) built a 31-9 lead midway through the second quarter. Sacred Heart never got closer than 16 after that.
Hannah Whitish hit five 3-pointers and led the Huskers with 15 points, while Taylor Kissinger added 11. All 12 Huskers who played scored.
Nebraska also outrebounded Sacred Heart 38-25 as Kate Cain grabbed a game-high seven rebounds. The Huskers also forced 20 turnovers.
Sacred Heart shot 31.8% for the game as Nebraska held an opponent to fewer than 55 points for the fifth time this season.
Nebraska returns home to face Duke on Wednesday.
NEBRASKA 72, SACRED HEART 49
Sacred Heart (3-4).... 7 11 20 11—49
Nebraska (7-1)....... 19 17 23 13—72
SHU: Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Dabney 3-9 0-0 8, Murphy 0-3 4-5 4, Hagood 4-12 7-13 16, Woods 2-4 1-1 5, Ziba 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 3-4 2-4 10, Cheatham 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-44 14-23 49.
NU: Whitish 5-11 0-0 15, Haiby 1-4 2-2 4, Eliely 4-7 0-1 8, Veerbeek 1-3 2-2 4, Cain 4-7 0-0 8, Helms 1-1 0-0 2, Hudson 1-2 2-2 4, Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Brown 1-7 4-4 6, Kissinger 4-6 1-2 11, Bourne 2-5 0-0 4, Mershon 1-2 2-5 4. Totals: 25-55 15-20 72.
3-point field goals: SHU 7-27 (Johnson 1-6, Dabney 2-7, Murphy 0-3, Hagood 1-6, Smith 1-2, Davis 2-2, Marshall 0-1), NU 7-23 (Whitish 5-11, Haiby 0-1, Eliely 0-2, Cain 0-1, Brown 0-1, Kissinger 2-4, Bourne 0-1, Mershon 0-1).
Rebounds: SHU 25 (Hagood 5, Cheatham 5), NU 38 (Cain 7). Assists: SHU 9 (Dabney 2, Smith 2), NU 17 (Eliely 5).