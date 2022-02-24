After her team veered away from the cliff and beat upset-minded Wisconsin 80-70, Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams could admit: She thought about the possibility of another meltdown.
Just last week, NU lost a 13-point lead in 84 seconds at Penn State. And Williams had watched Wisconsin erase a huge deficit in an upset win over Purdue. So, as NU saw its double-digit lead shrink to six near the end of the third quarter and five early in the fourth quarter, she wanted to see her team respond differently than it did six days before.
Williams got her wish. The Huskers met every Badger surge with timely plays. Isabelle Bourne hit a 3 at the third quarter buzzer. Then she made a 3-point play with eight minutes left in the fourth. Those moments, plus 20 points from Jaz Shelley, made the difference Wednesday night.
“Any road game in the Big Ten is really, really tough so I’m proud of our team for buckling up,” Williams said. “I thought we had a couple times where they really made a run and cut it and we took care of business and we answered right back. That’s a great quality to see at this time of year.”
Nebraska (21-7 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten) had to flex those muscles, too, at a cold Kohl Center — a hockey rink sits underneath the basketball floor — populated by very few Wisconsin fans.
The Huskers beat the Badgers by 33 in Lincoln in late January, but struggled to shake their foe this time, as Wisconsin played a collapse-on-the-post zone defense, bled the shot clock on offense and consistently got good looks near the rim. NU led 19-18 after the first quarter and, after UW’s Julie Pospisilova nailed a 3-pointer with 7:12 left in the second quarter, trailed 29-26.
Nebraska finished the half on a 14-2 run, holding Wisconsin (7-20 and 4-13) scoreless for the final 6:13. Shelley splashed home a long 3 to give NU a 33-31 lead before MiCole Cayton, providing a spark off the bench much like she did in Sunday’s win over Minnesota, hit a 3, then made a layup, then induced a turnover with tight defense.
“She’s been playing with great confidence and really sparking us at different times of the game,” Williams said.
The Huskers led 38-31 for more three minutes of scoreless play until reserve guard Whitney Brown hit a 16-foot jumper with two seconds left in the half. NU led 40-31 at the break.
In the second half, Nebraska’s lead got as big as 13 at 53-40 before Wisconsin, which had five scorers in double figures, chiseled away, getting to with 53-47 after a 3-point play. On NU’s next possession, Husker guard Sam Haiby kept her dribble alive near the baseline and fired a pass out to Bourne, who hit 3 to end the third quarter.
“We got every single buzzer beater at the end of these quarters,” Bourne said.
In the fourth quarter, two quick Wisconsin 3s squeezed NU. It was 58-53, and the Huskers were in the same danger zone they inhabited at Penn State.
Within one minute of game clock, Bourne got the 3-point play, Allison Weidner gutted Wisconsin’s defense for a layup and Shelley hit a long 3.
Wisconsin never got closer than eight after that.
“They did not panic, they did not crumble,” Williams said.
As center Alexis Markowski missed 8 of 12 shots against Wisconsin’s aggressive post defense, NU turned back to Shelley, a high-volume scorer early in the season, to shoulder the load. Shelley made 7 of 14 shots — the fourth-most shots she’s taken in Big Ten play — and made four 3-pointers, her second-highest total in nearly three months. Williams said she wants Shelley to play aggressively. Wednesday night, Shelley said, she made up her mind to do it.
“Going into postseason, I needed to get that confidence back underneath me,” Shelley said. “I took more of a conscious effort to look for my own score first. Honestly, when I do that, my assists free up as well because people can start to guard me heavily.”