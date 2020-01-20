LINCOLN — After seven straight Michigan points put her team down by 13 on the heels of two straight road defeats, Nebraska coach Amy Williams called timeout early in the second half and stalked onto the court to meet her players as they trudged to the bench.
“We had a pretty extensive discussion in that timeout about just needing to change our energy,” Williams said.
What never wavered, guard Hannah Whitish said, was a belief among players that they were better than this.
They soon went about proving it. Whitish’s 3-pointer a minute after the timeout started a 15-3 run that sent the Huskers on their way to a 74-71 win in front of 5,030 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We easily could have just let them walk away with it,” Whitish said. “But we scratched and clawed and got back in it.”
The Huskers (14-4, 4-3) preserved their position in the upper division of the Big Ten and avoided a costly home loss in their bid to return to the NCAA tournament after a year absence.
Michigan, a second-round NCAA team last season, didn’t make it easy. The Wolverines (12-6, 3-4), who lead the Big Ten in rebounding margin, outscored the Huskers 34-14 in the lane and finished with a 16-2 edge in second-chance points.
Whitish said consecutive losses at Rutgers and Maryland prepared the Huskers for the Wolverines’ physical style.
Sharp 3-point shooting helped, too.
The Huskers went 12 for 24 from deep, led by Whitish, who went 6 for 8 on 3s and 7 for 9 overall. The senior from Barneveld, Wisconsin, finished with 20 points and five assists with no turnovers.
“Just a very efficient game,” Williams said.
Guard Sam Haiby added 18 points and four assists, going 3 for 4 on 3-pointers. Senior forward Nicea Eliely, scoreless and in foul trouble in the first half, finished with 11 points and was 3 for 5 on 3s.
Whitish hit a 3 to end the third quarter off an assist from Haiby after the sophomore made a full-court dash with a missed Michigan free throw. That cut the Wolverine lead to 49-48 entering the fourth.
Eliely sank another 3 to give the Huskers the lead a minute into the final quarter. After the Wolverines went back up 56-55 with 6:54 left on a 3 by Hailey Brown (17 points), Eliely responded with two free throws to put NU ahead for good.
Eliely sank another 3 with 1:15 left to push the lead to seven, then blocked a 3-point shot with 11 seconds left to thwart Michigan’s final rally.
It was a bitter defeat for the Wolverines. They lost their second-leading scorer, senior forward Kayla Robbins (12.2 points a game), to a knee injury a minute into the game. She was on crutches later.
Coach Kim Barnes Arico said she wasn’t sure of the injury’s severity, but her tone provided a clue.
“Not great, I don’t think,” she said softly.
Barnes Arico offered praise for the Huskers but not the officiating. The Huskers were 17 of 20 from the line in the second half, led by Leigha Brown’s 8 for 10. The Wolverines were 3 for 6.
“I don’t know if that was an officiating thing or what, but we couldn’t get a call down the stretch,” Barnes Arico said. “And it seemed like they got the whistles down the stretch.”
In the Huskers’ view, they made their own luck.
“I don’t think it was a good, solid 40-minute display for our fan base,” Williams said. “But we certainly found a way to be resilient today and bounce back. And I’m proud of that.”
Michigan (12-6, 3-4 )..........19 15 15 22—71
At Nebraska (14-4, 4-3)......16 12 20 26—74
UM: Brown 6-8 0-0 17, Hillmon 6-17 3-6 15, Robbins 0-1 1-2 1, Dilk 4-9 1-2 9, Johnson 5-11 2-2 13, Kiser 0-4 0-0 0, Varejao 3-5 2-2 8, Nolan 1-3 0-0 3, Rauch 2-2 0-0 5, Smeenge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 9-14 71
NU: Veerbeek 0-2 0-0 0, Cain 3-6 2-2 8, Eliely 3-8 2-2 11, Haiby 5-9 5-6 18, Whitish 7-9 0-0 20, Bourne 1-4 3-4 5, Brown 1-8 8-10 10, Brady 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-49 20-24 74
3-point goals: UM 8-14 (Brown 5-6, Johnson 1-1, Kiser 0-2, Nolan 1-3, Rauch 1-1, Smeenge 0-1), NU 12-24 (Veerbeek 0-1, Eliely 3-5, Haiby 3-4, Whitish 6-8, Bourne 0-1, Brown 0-3, Brady 0-2). Assists: UM 14 (Hillmon 4), NU 16 (Whitish 5). Fouled out: Michigan, Brown, Dilk. Rebounds: UM 36 (Johnson 5-8), NU 30 (Bourne 2-3). Total fouls: UM 21, NU 12. Technicals: None. Att.: 5,030.