LINCOLN — During one picture-perfect fast break, the rust didn’t show.
Midway through the second quarter of its 77-44 rout of Wisconsin, the Nebraska women’s basketball team got a defensive rebound from forward Issie Bourne, who flipped the ball to point guard Jaz Shelley, who threw a spot-on outlet lob to Kendall Coley, who, upon catching the ball in the frontcourt, fired a crosscourt bullet to Ashley Scoggin.
Splash! That 3-pointer gave NU a 19-point second quarter lead against an overmatched Wisconsin team that repeatedly — and wildly — misfired from all over the floor.
“She sees passes that, really, nobody else sees,” coach Amy Williams said of Shelley’s art of sparking NU’s transition game. “She passes people open sometimes, you know, and really has a strong impact on the game.”
As Wisconsin familiarized itself with various parts of the backboard, the Huskers (14-4, 3-4 Big Ten) worked out a few kinks surely borne of a weeklong COVID pause. They struggled at times to get the ball inbounds. They consistently wrestled on the ground for loose balls of their own making.
But Nebraska’s defense and superior frontcourt play, paced by freshman forward Alexis Markowski’s 15 points and eight rebounds, quickly dispatched the Badgers, who dropped to 5-14 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten after shooting 32.1% from the floor.
Matching its largest margin of victory in a Big Ten game, NU emptied its bench in the first half — 12 players in all — and was able to rest some starters in the fourth quarter.
Sam Haiby, returning from a shoulder injury suffered two weeks ago, finished with 11 points, four assists and three rebounds. Scoggin scored nine on three 3-pointers. Shelley had five points, nine assists and nine rebounds on Australia Night, when NU celebrated its three Aussie players, including Shelley, whose parents got to see her play in person for the first time since she came to college.
“It was cool,” Shelley said. “I haven’t heard the (Australian) anthem in a little while now.”
Wisconsin was led by Sydney Hilliard (16 points) and Julie Pospisilova (12).
Continuing a hot streak started at Iowa 10 days ago, Markowski made her first 3-pointer and scored NU’s first seven points. A layup from Haiby prompted a Wisconsin timeout four minutes and 14 seconds into the game. A Haiby 3 — part of a 14-0 run over six minutes of the first quarter — pushed the Husker lead to 13-4. It grew to 19-6 before the Badgers, who missed badly all seven of their 3-point attempts in the opening 10 minutes, finished on a 4-0 run to end the quarter.
Seven quick second-quarter points from Markowski, Scoggin and Haiby pushed NU’s lead to 26-10. Wisconsin never got closer than 14 after that, while Nebraska’s lead ballooned to 33 late in the fourth quarter even as Haiby and Shelley sat down and Wisconsin started rattling home a few perimeter shots.
Nebraska will play the second game of its four-game homestand at 2 p.m. Sunday against Purdue, which beat Minnesota 80-66 Thursday. The Boilermakers haven’t played at Pinnacle Bank Arena in two years.