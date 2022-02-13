CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Huskers got off to a 9-0 start and never looked back.
After a disappointing offensive performance on Thursday against Ohio State, the Nebraska women came back in a big way, beating Illinois 82-63 Saturday afternoon.
Nebraska (18-6, 7-6 Big Ten) was led by sophomore Jaz Shelley, who hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Junior Bella Cravens notched her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Isabelle Bourne finished with 19 points and seven boards as she scored 10 of Nebraska’s first 12 points and helped the Huskers jump to a 14-2 lead.
“Issie played really confident to start the game,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. “I thought she established herself, both inside and out.”
Bourne said it was important to have a good start, especially with the Huskers getting off to slow starts recently.
“I’m just trying to do my part in that area, to come out guns blazing,” she said.
Nebraska dominated the first quarter. The Huskers hit 9 of 18 from the field and controlled the defensive side of the ball, as well. NU led 25-11 after the first quarter.
The second quarter proved to be no different, with the Huskers extending their lead to as much as 23. The Huskers shot even better from the field, 60% (9 of 15), in the second quarter and went into halftime up 45-26.
Nebraska opened the second half with two 3-pointers from Shelley. Freshman Alexis Markowski, who had foul trouble in NU’s loss to Ohio State, picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter and had to sit for much of the quarter. Even with the Huskers’ leading scorer on the bench, Nebraska continued to hum on both sides of the ball.
Every time Illinois (6-14, 1-8) was able to string a few baskets together, Nebraska answered to keep the Fighting Illini at bay.
Cravens helped keep the Nebraska lead in double digits with strong defense, offense and rebounding. With Bourne and Markowski in foul trouble, Cravens’ impact was even more important.
Nebraska ended the third quarter up 64-44. Illinois was able to open the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 64-55 before Shelley hit another 3 to get the lead back to double figures. Illinois didn’t threaten after that.
After a hectic stretch and three straight road tests, rest will be important for the players before their upcoming games, Williams said.
“Just get back to Lincoln and just let them really crash, relax and kind of rest and recover,” she said.
The Huskers won’t get a lot of rest as they return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday to take on No. 7 Indiana at 6 p.m.