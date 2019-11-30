LAS VEGAS - Nebraska held USC scoreless over the final 6:56 as the Huskers pulled away to a 67-54 win at the South Point Shootout on Friday night.
The game was tied 52-52 after three quarters, but USC went 0 of 9 from the field in the final 10 minutes.
Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 16 points, while Nicea Eliely added 12 and Kate Cain had 10. Ashtyn Veerbeek grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
Nebraska will play Sacred Heart in Las Vegas on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
NEBRASKA 67, SOUTHERN CAL 54
Nebraska (6-1)......... 20 19 13 15—67
Southern Cal (3-3)....... 22 9 21 2—54
NU: Whitish 3-5 0-0 7, Haiby 0-2 0-0 0, Eliely 5-12 0-0 12, Veerbeek 2-4 1-2 5, Cain 5-9 0-0 10, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 7-11 2-4 16, Kissinger 3-9 0-0 8, Bourne 4-8 0-0 8, Mershon 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 29-63 4-8 67.
USC: Overbeck 3-8 2-2 8, Rogers 3-13 0-0 8, Jeune 3-7 0-0 7, Caldwell 1-7 0-0 3, Pili 3-12 0-0 8, Watts 3-4 0-0 7, Jackson 6-10 1-2 13, White 0-1 0-0 0, Miura 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 22-67 3-4 54.
3-point field goals: NU 5-18 (Whitish 1-3, Eliely 2-4, Veerbeek 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Kissinger 2-8), USC 7-27 (Rogers 2-9, Jeune 1-3, Caldwell 1-4, Pili 2-5, Watts 1-1, Miura 0-5).
Rebounds: NU 34 (Veerbeek 10), USC 37 (Overbeck 9). Assists: NU 15 (Whitish 5), USC 13 (Rogers 5).