Much like the temperature outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Huskers’ offense was cold all night long.
With just over two minutes left in the first half, freshman guard Kendall Moriarty had an open look for three, and the ball did everything it could to stay out. The ball took a spin around the rim before falling to the court, a perfect symbol for Nebraska’s offense Tuesday night.
Even though Nebraska (16-4, 5-4) only mustered 27.9% (17-61) shooting from the field, they were able to take down Rutgers (7-16, 0-11) by a score of 50-38. Rutgers, who shot 32.7% (16-49) from the field, kept fighting back but could never quite catch the Huskers.
The 38 points given up by Nebraska tie for the fewest points allowed in a Big Ten conference game in program history. Nebraska gave up 38 points to Indiana on Jan. 10, 2013.
Freshman forward Alexis Markowski notched her third double-double of the season and led the Huskers in scoring with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Markowski now has eight straight games of double-digit points. Junior guard Sam Haiby had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.
“When you only score 50 points and 16 of them come from Lex, that’s important,” head coach Amy Williams said after the game. “I thought she capitalized there. She did a great job of making free throws tonight and going six of six from the line tonight was huge.”
Even with Rutgers’ 0-10 conference record coming into the game, Markowski knew it would be a tough game and that the Scarlett Knights would put up a good fight.
“I was very physical tonight,” she said. “I’ve got some good bruises.”
Rutgers was led by graduate forward Osh Brown. She finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
But even with the cold offensive display, Nebraska played strong defense all night long, forcing 22 Rutgers turnovers.
Offensively, the Huskers opened the first quarter with just five points in the first 5:15. The offense was able to find some rhythm to close out the quarter 16-10.
The second quarter was even worse for the Huskers, who shot 3-15 (20%) in the frame. However, because of strong defense, they grew their halftime lead by three points, going into the locker rooms up 27-18.
The poor offense only continued in the third. Rutgers began to heat up and was able to cut the lead all the way down to six by the end of the quarter.
Early in the fourth, Brown was able to get a big layup off an offensive rebound and followed it with a basket, cutting the Husker lead to four. Rutgers quickly scored another basket to make it 36-34, before Haiby nailed her second three of the night to bring the Husker lead to five. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley followed with another big three and the PBA crowd of 3,503 erupted.
Rutgers never got close after that.
Nebraska won the free throw line battle, going 10-13 while Rutgers shot 5-12. The Huskers, while not efficiently, knocked down 6-31 (19.4%) threes compared to Rutgers 1-8 (12.5%). Without winning those two battles, it’s very possible Rutgers would have won their first conference game of the year.
Shelley said there is some tiredness setting in but is happy that there are so many other players the team can lean on during games.
“It’s really nice to know that we can fall back on our bench players who have been working as hard as us in practice every day,” Shelley said.
Nebraska will play the final contest of their four-game homestand against Penn State (9-11, 3-7) Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.