After a change of heart, Alexis Markowski will be staying home for college.
The 6-foot-3 center from Lincoln Pius X announced Sunday on Twitter that she will play at Nebraska. She previously committed to South Dakota State.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” she said. “Growing up in Lincoln, it’s every kid’s dream to play here.”
No player dominated in Class A this past season like Markowski, who was the centerpiece of a state championship for the Thunderbolts. She averaged 21.5 points and 12.1 rebounds her junior year to lead 26-1 Pius to its fourth state title.
In the Class A final against Lincoln East, Markowski had 19 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in the Thunderbolts’ 45-37 win.
Markowski tied a 36-year-old Class A tournament record with 80 points in the three-day event. That equaled the mark by Omaha Central’s Maurtice Ivy in 1984.
She shot 63% from the field this season and finished with a school-record 560 points, breaking the previous mark of 470 set by former Husker Maddie Simon. She set another program mark with a Class A-leading 315 rebounds.
Markowski said she began rethinking her SDSU decision during the COVID-19 quarantine.
“I started thinking about the possibility that my family might not be able to attend my games,” she said. “It was all pretty eye-opening.”
Markowski said she informed the Jackrabbits’ staff about two weeks ago that she changed her mind.
“It was tough talking to them because they also have a great program,” she said. “But I’m really comfortable with the decision that I’ve made.”
Pius coach Ryan Psota said he is looking forward to someday watching his star player compete for the Huskers.
“I know that (NU coach) Amy Williams is excited,” he said. “Alexis showed what she could do the past two seasons and she also had a really good summer.”
Markowski, whose father Andy played at Nebraska, committed to SDSU before her sophomore year. She missed her entire freshman season because of a foot injury but averaged 13.7 points and 9.1 rebounds as a sophomore.
She improved on those numbers last year as the Thunderbolts lost only once, a late-season setback against Omaha Westside.
“Alexis is probably the best player in the state,” Psota said. “Her dad played at NU and now she’ll get a chance to play here at home.”
Markowski also plays volleyball and has been busy practicing for the upcoming season.
“It’s been crazy, wearing a mask at practice,” she said. “But we all want to be able to play this year.”
Markowski’s decision to decommit from SDSU also could be a positive for another in-state collegiate team. The Jackrabbits compete in the Summit League, the same conference as UNO.