BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Nebraska women finished the regular season with a thud Thursday night in an 81-53 loss at Indiana.
The Husker offense — as it has been for much of Big Ten play — was a dud.
While the Hoosiers used a fourth-quarter run to roll the Huskers out of Assembly Hall, the offensive woes that have plagued Amy Williams’ team the past two months reared their head again. Only sophomore Leigha Brown (22 points) had much success as NU shot 27.9% from the field and 25% from 3-point range. It turned down open shots for riskier drives to the rim. It didn’t score for the first 3:22 of the first half, nor the first 5:15 of the second. Nebraska did not lead and, after 0-0, never forced a tie.
The Huskers had three assists — total — for the game. On her postgame radio show, Williams said Nebraska missed shots early, got nervous and, aside from Brown who made 7 of 11 shots, never really stabilized.
“We started to get a little cautious — we didn’t want to shoot that same kickout 3, so we’d turn it down and try to go off the dribble, and now we’re shooting contested runners off balance against a good defense,” Williams said. “I don’t know exactly what it is. We’re getting shots. We’re not making them. You’ve got to get the ball to go in the basket.”
Those struggles opened the door wide for an Indiana team that finally figured out NU’s zone defense in the fourth quarter, when it turned a 50-41 lead at the start of the final 10 minutes into a 63-41 advantage in 3:01. Two 3-pointers and a three-point play aided the 13-0 run.
That stretch was part of a 37-14 run over the final 11:08. Indiana hit six of its eight 3-pointers in expanding a 44-39 lead to the final score. Williams said a couple of 3-pointers by Indiana’s Ali Patberg, who scored a game-high 26 points, at the end of the third quarter deflated her team. That negative body language then carried over to the fourth quarter.
“They hit a bunch of 3s, open shots,” Williams said. “There were loose-ball possessions where the ball is right in our hands, and we couldn’t secure it, and they’d somehow gather it and kick it out and drain another 3. It’s just very deflating.”
Hannah Whitish added 11 points for Nebraska, which finished its regular season 17-12 and 7-11 in the league. It is likely to secure the No. 10 seed in the conference tournament.
Nebraska (17-12, 7-11)....13 14 14 12—53
At Indiana (22-7, 12-5)....21 12 17 31—81
N: Veerbeek 2-6 0-0 5, Cain 0-7 0-0 0, Eliely 3-15 1-2 7, Haiby 2-8 0-0 5, Whitish 2-6 6-6 11, Bourne 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 7-12 7-10 22, Mershon 0-0 1-2 1, Helms 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-61 15-20 53
I: Gulbe 5-7 0-0 11, Wise 1-2 0-0 3, Berger 6-13 2-3 15, Patberg 11-18 0-1 26, Penn 3-13 0-0 7, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 4-7 3-5 11, Noveroske 0-1 0-0 0, Waggoner 1-1 0-0 2, Warthen 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 1-3 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-68 7-11 81
3-point goals: NU 4-16 (Veerbeek 1-4, Eliely 0-2, Haiby 1-5, Whitish 1-2, Brown 1-3), IU 8-22 (Gulbe 1-2, Wise 1-2, Berger 1-2, Patberg 4-7, Penn 1-6, Allen 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Rebounds: NU 33 (Haiby 6), IU 44 (Wise 8). Assists: NU 3 (Cain 1), IU 16 (Berger 6). A: 3,583.