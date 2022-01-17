IOWA CITY — Nebraska was without its top two scorers, though that didn’t keep the Husker women from matching high-scoring Iowa basket for basket for a second straight Sunday.
But like last Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Hawkeyes were able to outscore the Huskers.
Caitlin Clark had a triple-double (31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) to help Iowa rally from a 16-point deficit for a 93-83 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Last weekend in Lincoln, the Hawkeyes won 95-86.
Clark nearly had a triple-double then, too, finishing with 31 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.
The Huskers have dropped three straight since a win over then-No. 8 Michigan but have been close in each. This time, playing without Jaz Shelley (illness) and Sam Haiby (shoulder), NU relied on other offensive options and was able to stay in front for most of the first three quarters.
Nebraska raced to a 30-14 lead as center Alexis Markowski surged in the opening quarter. The freshman from Lincoln Pius X went 6 of 6 from the field early, including four 3-pointers. She scored 16 of her career-high 27 points in the first.
Markowski, who hit four 3s all season before Sunday, ended her dominant quarter by hitting her fourth trey from the top of the key with 10 seconds left. That made it 30-14.
Iowa, which missed nine of its first 11 shots, heated up in the second quarter, scoring on its first five possessions. Nebraska still was up 40-28 with 4:37 left after Whitney Brown hit a 3 — NU’s eighth of the half — but Iowa finished with a 13-2 run to pull within one.
NU hit three more 3s to lead 53-48 in the opening minutes of the third quarter — the Huskers went 14 of 30 on 3s for the game — before Iowa scored six straight.
There were five lead changes in the quarter as the Hawkeyes took a 67-66 lead to the fourth.
Clark then made sure Iowa didn’t trail in the fourth. In the opening minute, she found Monika Czinano in transition for a layup, then stole the ball and converted a three-point play on the other end for a 72-66 lead.
Nebraska closed to 84-81 when Ashley Scoggins hit a 3 with 2:35 left, but the Huskers wouldn’t score again until the closing seconds.
Iowa hit free throws down the stretch, just like it did all night. The Hawkeyes, who lead the NCAA in free-throw percentage, went 31 of 34. Nebraska finished 5 of 8.
The Huskers were whistled for 28 fouls while Iowa was called for seven.
Czinano also scored 31 for Iowa while Isabelle Bourne added 15 points for the Huskers, who fell to 13-4 on the season and 2-4 in Big Ten play. Overall, the Hawkeyes have won six straight against NU.
Nebraska returns home to face Rutgers on Thursday. Iowa (10-4, 4-1) goes to Minnesota on Thursday.