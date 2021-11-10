LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team roared out of the gates in its season opener Tuesday afternoon with a 108-50 dismantling of Maine, a team that finished 17-3 and won its conference last season.
It was the Huskers’ first time reaching the 100-point mark since 2014. Five players reached double figures in scoring for Nebraska and eight tallied at least eight points as the Huskers beat the Black Bears in every major statistical category. Nebraska scored on 70.4% of its possessions, shot 61% from the field and more than doubled Maine’s rebounds and turnovers forced.
Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers’ balanced attack with 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting to go with five rebounds and three assists. She scored the Huskers’ first four points before sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin scored seven straight.
Scoggin scored 10 of her 12 points in the first quarter, made both of her 3-point attempts and led the team with six assists. Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley made each of her three shots to finish with eight points, five assists, two blocks and two steals. Shelley buried a 3-pointer in the dwindling seconds of the first quarter to give Nebraska a 28-8 lead. Scoggin and Shelley have assumed primary playmaking responsibilities and have relieved junior guard Sam Haiby.
“I think it’s just a blessing, it takes a little bit off Sam’s shoulders, and the more confident players that you have to handle the ball and initiate offense, the better, the harder you become to guard, the harder it is for other teams to be able to match up, so I like our versatility there,” coach Amy Williams said.
Haiby got off to a slow start as she did in last week's exhibition, but erupted in the second quarter for eight of her 10 points to go with three assists.
“I think Sam has that ability to score in bunches, I think she kind of waited and found opportune times to really take advantage and get to the basket and make some things happen for our team,” Williams said. “... She played the way we needed her to play.”
The Huskers slowly extended their lead in the second quarter, heading into halftime with a 52-26 advantage. From there, they started the second half on a 19-3 run en route to scoring 30 third-quarter points. By the time the dust settled, Nebraska led by 47 points entering a fourth quarter in which it further fed that lead, quickly surpassing a 50-point advantage.
The heralded freshmen were key contributors, with a couple of them entering the game quickly off the bench. Annika Stewart, a 6-foot-3 forward, had 12 points and five rebounds. But Nebraskans Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner are expected to be more regular contributors.
Markowski totaled eight points on 2 of 9 shooting and grabbed seven boards. Weidner added nine points, four rebounds and two assists on 4 of 6 shooting.