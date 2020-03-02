Nebraska women’s basketball’s lone realistic chance at making the NCAA Tournament — winning the Big Ten Tournament — starts Thursday in Indianapolis.
The tenth-seeded Huskers (17-12 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten) drew No. 7 seed Michigan for their opening round game at 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised by BTN.
The Huskers beat Wolverines 74-71 in January. Should NU win, it’d play No. 2 seed Northwestern on Friday. The Wildcats beat NU 60-56 Earlier in February.
Schedule
First round Wednesday: No. 12 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Illinois, 1 p.m. No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Penn State, approx. 3:30 p.m.
Second round Thursday: No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Purdue, 11 a.m. No. 5 Rutgers vs. Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 1:30 p.m. No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Nebraska, 5:30 p.m. No. 6 Ohio State vs. Minnesota-PSU winner, 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals Friday: No. 1 Maryland vs. MSU-Purdue winner, 11 a.m. No. 4 Indiana vs. Rutgers-TBD winner, 1:30 p.m. No. 2 Northwestern vs. UM-NU winner, 5:30 p.m. No. 3 Iowa vs. OSU-TBD winner, 8 p.m.
Semifinals Saturday: 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Final Sunday: 5 p.m.