Huskers announce three transfers, including new post Bella Cravens

LINCOLN — After losing three players to transfer in the past month, the Nebraska women’s team countered Wednesday with three new transfers signing with the team.
Two of the new transfers — Cal’s MiCole Cayton and Texas Tech’s Nailah Dillard — already had announced their intentions to play at Nebraska.
A third, Eastern Washington post transfer Bella Cravens, had not. A two-year starter at EWU, the 6-foot-3 Cravens averaged 10.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.68 blocks per game last season, earning honorable mention All-Big Sky honors.
“Bella is an excellent athlete who is motivated to become the best player she can,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “We have a strong need for the things she brings to the table, and we believe her best basketball is still in front of her. We can’t wait to pour into her as a Husker.”
Her addition helps make up for the departures of Kayla Mershon and Ashtyn Veerbeek, who transferred from Nebraska after their sophomore seasons. Originally from Laie, Hawaii, Cravens will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. She was a top dual-sport athlete in high school, starring in basketball and volleyball.
Cayton and Dillard will play in NU’s backcourt.
Cayton will have immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer, though she has to finish rehabbing from three years of knee injuries and surgeries. She originally signed with Nebraska five years ago, asked for her release after the 2016 resignation of Connie Yori and signed with California. After a strong true freshman year, Cayton spent the past three seasons battling injuries. She’ll have at least two, and perhaps three, years of eligibility at Nebraska, where she intends to pursue a graduate degree.
“MiCole has an infectious competitive spirit and drive to be her very best,” Williams said. “Her high energy and passion along with her experience as a collegiate athlete make her a great fit for our program.”
Dillard, a 5-9 guard, averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds last season at Texas Tech. She’ll add depth to a backcourt in need of it after the transfer of Leigha Brown and the graduations of Nicea Eliely and Hannah Whitish.
“We are very excited to add Nailah to the Husker family,” Williams said. “She brings another confident presence from behind the arc, and she is also a player that is hungry to expand her game. She takes pride in playing on both ends of the court.”
Said Dillard: “I chose Nebraska because I wanted to play for coaches who would invest in me and value me as a person on and off the court. I wanted to play for a program that values success, and I am looking forward to playing with teammates and for coaches who love to win as much as I do.”
Dillard and Cravens would both have to sit out a year unless the NCAA votes in May to approve a change to its waiver system that would allow women’s basketball players — and athletes in football, men’s basketball and baseball — to get one transfer that results in immediate eligibility regardless of reason, so long as the prior school signs off on the transfer. Volleyball, for example, has such a rule now.