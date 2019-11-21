LINCOLN – By percentage, Grace Mitchell is currently the best 3-point shooter on the Nebraska women’s basketball team, so, when she splashed in two in NU’s easy 73-39 win over Southern, it could have driven a ho-hum reaction.
But the 3,541 inside Pinnacle Bank Arena piped up. The Husker bench erupted even more. Mitchell herself broke into a wide smile. The senior has battled injuries during her career while embracing areserve role. She may play two minutes or, as she did Wednesday night, 14 of them, in which she produced nine points and five rebounds.
If there’s an identity for NU’s team in 2019-2020, though, it might be Mitchell.
“She’s not self-centered,” coach Amy Williams said.
“I love my teammates,” Mitchell said. “We’re all together.”
“My favorite part of her 3s are her celebrations,” senior guard Hannah Whitish said. “Her celebrations get me hyped.”
Whitish, also a senior, is decidedly low-key. On the first basket of the night, she passed 1,000 career points with a kind of shrug. Most of her teammates – including sophomore Leigha Brown, who led all scorers with 16 – “spaced” the exact moment. Whitish got a giant cookie in the shape of a basketball after the game, a fact someone else had to mention.
She did, however, have a thought about NU’s next game against in-state rival Creighton, a team she’s never beaten.
“I’m tired hearing ‘blue state’ when it comes to women’s basketball,” Whitish said of the Bluejays. “Ready to get that win Sunday.”
Now 5-0, NU will take on CU after its most complete home performance of the year. Southern, a NCAA Tournament team last season that is favored to win the SWAC again this year, shot just 26.4% from the floor, and its full-court trapping defense forced just eight turnovers for the game. NU had five players score at least eight points, and all of them played at least 13 minutes. Nebraska broke open a 35-19 halftime lead with a 13-0 run to start the second half. SU (2-3) missed its first 11 shots.
“I liked the tone that we set in the second half,” said Williams, who wasn’t driven out of her courtside seat nearly as much because of sloppy play.
Said Whitish: “Punch them in the mouth right away and laying on the gas was huge for us. We did that and it carried over to the rest of the second half.”
NU gritted its way through a longish fourth quarter. Southern kept trapping, too. It’s one of the irritants of playing low-major teams – they’ll use blowouts as practice for their all-important league games – but Williams appreciated the Jaguars’ style, since NU can struggle against pressure.
Not Wednesday night. Nebraska had 19 assists, made 8 3-pointers, won the rebounding battle by 12 and notched eight steals. Mitchell had one of them.
The senior from Wellington, Kansas, was one of three 2016 signees who chose to stay signed with Nebraska after Williams took the coaching job. She’s been on the honor roll every semester since she arrived and a two-time academic All-Big Ten pick who’s averaging, this season, nearly double her career average in points and rebounds. She’s one of the last players off the bench and doesn’t complain, even as her minutes are likely to diminish when Taylor Kissinger, still in concussion protocol, returns to the court.
“I love my teammates,” Mitchell said. “They make this game special, they make this team special, they make this year special.”
She’s a frontcourt version of Emily Wood, a glue point guard on NU’s NCAA Tournament team from two seasons ago who received the same kinds of cheers from fans and teammates. Wood from Kansas, too.
Mitchell has the clear respect of her teammates, Williams said, because of what’s she overcome to get to this point. Brown, the rare leading scorer who comes off the bench, sees Mitchell as a role model.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen her without a smile on her face, without her bringing energy at practice, she’s always in the gym, putting in extra work,” Brown said.