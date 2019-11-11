Columbia, Mo. — It looked like last season all over again.
Nebraska controlled a game until its shooting went frigid and it lost a late lead. All Missouri freshman Aijha Blackwell had to do was make one of two free throws with 11 seconds left to sink the Huskers.
But Blackwell missed both, NU guard Sam Haiby got the rebound and hit a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Nebraska, which lost so many close games last season, then pulled out a 90-85 road win against a perennial NCAA tournament team.
Haiby, a sophomore, led all Huskers with 28 points while another sophomore, forward Leigha Brown, added 24. Senior guard Hannah Whitish added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a career-high four steals as NU (2-0) overcame the absence of Trinity Brady and Taylor Kissinger — both on concussion protocol — and key defender Nicea Eliely fouling out with five minutes left in regulation.
“Going home today is going to feel a lot better after coming away with a close win and being able to get over the hump and over the hurdle,” NU coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. “The reason you schedule nonconference games like this is so it can help you grow, and I think we’re seeing some growth out of our team. I’m proud of that. Hopefully we use this as a positive step for this season.”
Haiby started fast — scoring NU’s first eight points — as the Huskers kept 1-1 Missouri, which has been to four straight NCAA tournaments, at bay with a combination of strong perimeter defense and shotmaking at the rim. Nebraska led by at least eight in each of the quarters, including the fourth, when two Ashtyn Veerbeek free throws gave NU a 67-59 lead with 4:47 remaining.
Eliely, Nebraska’s most versatile defender, fouled out just seconds before. Without Eliely, Missouri’s offense opened up as Blackwell, who led the Tigers with 21 points, and senior guard Amber Smith (20 points) went to work on a 17-6 run. Nebraska went cold, missing jumpers and free throws. A turnover by Whitish with 13 seconds left — followed by her foul of Blackwell — set up Haiby’s rebound and dramatic shot.
Playing in front of dozens of family and friends, Haiby dribbled into the frontcourt and handed off to Brown, who was immediately double-teamed. Haiby curled toward the corner of the court, got the pass from Brown, and hit the 3-pointer with four seconds left.
“That’s definitely up there,” Haiby said when asked where the shot ranked in her career.
Williams said Haiby had to play extra minutes because of foul trouble and Kissinger’s absence. As a result, Williams said, some of her 3-pointers had been short.
“She wasn’t short-legged on that last shot — and we needed every point of it,” Williams said. “I’m proud of Sam.”
In overtime, Nebraska scored the first four points — Grace Mitchell hit a layup and Brown made a jumper — and never relinquished the lead. Haiby scored four in the final minute, including two free throws with 13 seconds left to ice the game.
The Huskers finished 4-10 last season in two-possession games. They’re 1-0 this season.
“We battled a lot of adversity down the stretch there,” Haiby said. “Those games last year — by us being older and more mature and being able to handle coming out the other side, it is pretty huge for us going forward.”