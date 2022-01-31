LINCOLN — After a slow start, the Nebraska women's basketball team ended the first quarter on a 16-2 run and never looked back.
The Huskers defeated Purdue 81-66 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. Freshman guard Allison Weidner gave Nebraska a spark off the bench, finishing with a career-best 14 points in 18 minutes. She previously scored 11 against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 11, 2021.
Weidner entered in the first quarter and scored seven straight for the Huskers, who finished the first leading 19-11.
“I was just kind of attacking the basket and being aggressive,” the Humphrey St. Francis grad said. “Once I saw a couple go in right away, just decided to keep doing it and it worked out in my favor.”
Fellow freshman Alexis Markowski got going in the second half, finishing with 23 points. She shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Thirteen of her points came in the third quarter as the Lincoln Pius X product extended her double-digit scoring streak to seven games. She added seven rebounds and two assists.
With three points in the first half and some misses in the paint, Markowski said they talked about finishing better at halftime, especially with a height advantage against Purdue.
“I kind of adjusted, and they told me that I needed to finish, and I know I needed to, so I went out there and finished,” she said.
Isabelle Bourne and Sam Haiby also scored in double figures for the Huskers (15-4, 4-4 Big Ten). Bourne had 14 points, Haiby 12. Jaz Shelley added eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Overall, Nebraska shot 50% (29 of 58) from the field and 11 of 20 (55%) from 3.
Jayla Smith led Purdue (13-8, 4-6) with 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting. The Boilermakers' leading scorer, Madison Layden (13.2 per game), exited with what appeared to be an injury with 6:08 left in the second quarter and did not return.
Purdue could never generate a sustained offense, shooting 36.2% from the field. And the Huskers, one of the Big Ten's best perimeter defenses, held the Boilermakers to 10 of 31 from beyond the arc, something coach Amy Williams had mixed feelings about.
In the first half, Purdue was 3 for 15 from 3 before shooting 7 of 16 in the second half.
“I didn’t know if we could win against Purdue if we let them hit 10 3s,” Williams said. “The only real saving grace is we hit 11.”
In the second quarter, Nebraska’s offense slowed a bit but held a 35-23 lead at halftime. Weidner was the leading scorer in the first and second quarters with seven in each frame.
The Nebraska offense, led by Markowski, erupted to a 20-point third-quarter lead.
In the fourth, Purdue began to knock down more shots and played a full-court press, which led to seven turnovers in the quarter. The Boilermakers cut the lead to 10 before Markowski got to the line and knocked down two free throws to bring the lead back to 12. Purdue never got closer after that.
Nebraska will play the third of its four-game homestand Tuesday night against Rutgers (7-15, 0-10), which lost 61-45 against Michigan State on Sunday.
Williams said that Monday would typically be a day off for her players in a normal week. With the rescheduled game against Rutgers after NU's COVID-19 pause, the preparation will start tonight instead with game prep tomorrow.