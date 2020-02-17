LINCOLN — The gut punches don’t get any easier to stomach.
After controlling much of Sunday’s game against No. 19 Northwestern, the Nebraska women dropped a 60-56 decision when the Wildcats finished the game on a 9-0 run.
The late run wiped out a signature game from center Kate Cain — 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks — and 14 points from Leigha Brown. It also robbed the Huskers (16-10, 6-9 Big Ten) of a much-needed win for their NCAA tournament profile.
Nebraska led Northwestern (22-3, 12-2) 56-51 with 3:07 left when the Wildcat surge began.
Jordan Hamilton tied the game 56-56 with a 3-pointer. Then Cain, with less than minute left, appeared to have an open layup she turned down with 47 seconds left to pass to Ashtyn Veerbeek.
Northwestern stole the pass, and guard Lindsay Pulliam hit her first — and only — shot of the day for the win. Pulliam missed 12 other attempts.
“Kate was just a little stunned at how open she was,” coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. “We didn’t connect on that one. It was a tough possession right there in a tie ballgame.”
Cain played well otherwise, Williams said, though the center did have a rare technical foul.
On the Huskers’ ensuing possession, Veerbeek was whistled for a charge with five seconds left. A Northwestern defender appeared to absorb contact, hesitate for an instant, then fell to the floor. Officials whistled the foul.
Nebraska controlled much of the game, taking a 33-29 halftime lead and staying ahead for much of the second half. NU frustrated Northwestern’s normally efficient offense, holding the Wildcats to 28.8% shooting, including 31.3% from 3-point range. While Pulliam struggled, Veronica Burton scored 21 points.
The Huskers next play at Ohio State on Wednesday night.
Nebraska (16-10, 6-9)................15 18 11 12—56
At Northwestern (22-3, 12-2).....16 13 13 18—60
NEB: Veerbeek 4-7 0-0 9, Cain 6-10 0-0 12, Eliely 2-5 1-1 5, Haiby 2-9 2-2 7, Whitish 2-4 0-0 6, Bourne 1-6 1-2 3, Brown 5-8 4-6 14, Mershon 0-1 0-0 0, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Helms 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-11 56
NW: Scheid 4-11 0-0 9, Wolf 2-12 0-0 4, Burton 5-11 9-9 21, Pulliam 1-13 7-8 9, Wood 2-8 0-0 4, Shaw 0-0 1-2 1, Galernik 1-2 0-0 2, Hamilton 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 19-66 17-19 60.
3-point goals: Neb 4-14 (Veerbeek 1-1, Eliely 0-1, Haiby 1-4, Whitish 2-3, Bourne 0-2, Brown 0-3), NW 5-16 (Scheid 1-5, Burton 2-4, Pulliam 0-1, Hamilton 2-6). Assists: Neb 15 (Whitish 5), NW 13 (Scheid 4). Rebounds: Neb 34 (Eliely 8), NW 36. Total fouls: Nebraska 18, Northwestern 12. Fouled out: Veerbeek. Technicals: Cain 1. Att.: 2,172.