LINCOLN — Leigha Brown provided Nebraska with a spark off the bench. Again.
This time, the sophomore scored a season-high 25 points to lead Nebraska to a 71-51 win over Manhattan on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Brown hasn’t started a game this season but averages 14.7 points per contest. No other Husker averages more than 10.7.
Brown tied a career-high with four 3-pointers, including three in the second quarter when NU started to pull away.
There were eight lead changes in the first quarter and Manhattan closed to 21-19 to begin the second. Then Brown hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Huskers a 29-19 lead. The forward, who has scored in double figures in nine of NU’s 11 games, had 12 points in the second quarter.
Nebraska extended its lead to 44-25 early in the third en route to its fifth straight win.
Kate Cain finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Huskers while Sam Haiby added 10 points and six assists. NU, which got 38 points from its bench, shot 47.4% from the field and outrebounded the Jaspers 47-32.
Nebraska improved to 10-1, its best start since 2014-15. The Huskers open Big Ten play at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host Iowa.
Manhattan (3-7)............19 6 12 14—51
At Nebraska (10-1).......21 16 13 21—71
M: LaPointe 5-11 3-4 17, Cajou 6-11 0-0 14, Warley 1-9 1-2 3, Miceus 1-7 0-0 2, Makela 0-3 0-0 0, Watkins 2-8 0-0 6, Pollock 2-8 0-0 4, Hoier 1-3 0-0 3, Menna 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 4-6 51.
NU: Cain 6-11 1-2 13, Haiby 4-7 1-2 10, Eliely 2-5 2-2 6, Mershon 2-2 0-2 4, Whitish 0-6 0-0 0, Brown 9-15 3-4 25, Bourne 2-3 2-2 6, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 5, Brady 0-2 2-2 2, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Helms 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 11-16 71.
3-point goals: M 9-29 (LaPointe 4-8, Cajou 2-4, Watkins 2-7, Hoier 1-2, Warley 0-2, Makela 0-2, Pollock 0-2, Morgan 0-2), NU 6-20 (Brown 4-7, Mitchell 1-1, Haiby 1-3, Brady 0-1, Helms 0-1, Eliely 0-2, Whitish 0-5). Rebounds: M 32 (Hoier 11). N 47 (Cain 8). Assists: M 11 (Cajou 4), N 18 (Haiby 6). Total fouls: M 17, N 6. Fouled out: Warley. Turnovers: M 12, N 14. Att.: 4,025.