LINCOLN — For once in a long, tough February, the Nebraska women’s basketball team made it look easy. The Huskers hit shots, grabbed rebounds, limited turnovers and played stingy enough defense to force shot clock violations.
And NU picked a good afternoon — Senior Day — to roll Illinois 80-58. A quartet of seniors — Hannah Whitish, Nicea Eliely, Grace Mitchell and Kristian Hudson — not only were honored after the game after combining for 25 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, they got to exit, en masse, with 36.8 seconds left as 5,044 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena gave them a standing ovation. Each hugged coach Amy Williams first, then went down the row of teammates, staff members and coaches.
That’s how a final regular-season home game should feel — and Nebraska (17-11, 7-10 Big Ten) played its best to earn the moment.
“It’s really rewarding, particularly for this class,” Williams said, noting that Whitish, Eliely and Mitchell comprised the recruiting class that committed to former coach Connie Yori but stuck with Williams and her staff. “To have it play out for them that way is pretty special.”
The Huskers’ dominant first half was pretty special in its own right. They scored a season-high 56 points — just six off the school record for a half — and hit 11 of 16 3-pointers. Sophomore Leigha Brown, who Williams said showed up hours before the game to shoot, shook off her recent struggles, scoring 17 of her game-high 22 points in the first half. Each of her career-high four 3-pointers came in the opening 20 minutes, too.
“After I hit the first couple, I felt pretty confident,” Brown said.
She and sophomore Ashtyn Veerbeek talked to the media afterward as seniors, who talked to the press Friday, were released to mingle with their families and friends.
“My teammates did a great job of pushing in transition and getting open looks. We have so many weapons — and it’s so hard to guard us,” Brown said.
NU’s scoring output over the previous five games — just 59.2 points per contest — didn’t exactly predict a big offensive day, but the Illini (11-16, 2-14) are league’s second-worst scoring defense, and their zone, especially against Nebraska’s quick pace, was late getting to Husker perimeter shooters again and again.
That’s the difference between hitting 13 3-pointers against Illinois and missing the first 18 in a 65-52 loss at Ohio State.
“We’re kind of a little bipolar,” Williams said. “We try really, really hard to be a team that doesn’t dictate how we play the game on if the ball is going through the basket or not. But to say there’s not a little extra pep in the step when you’re seeing the ball go in would be a lie.”
The Huskers had 17 assists against two turnovers while limiting Illinois to two offensive rebounds in the first half.
“It was a lot of fun out there, a lot of emotions riding high with all of the Senior Day and stuff and so just going out there playing our best and having fun like that, it was awesome,” said Veerbeek, who had a season-high 15 points.
“We definitely wanted to dedicate everything we did today for them,” Brown said.
Whitish finished her last guaranteed home game — NU could qualify for the WNIT — with 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Eliely had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. Mitchell scored four. Williams offered a video message for all four after the game. Eliely and Whitish, both four-year starters, were the first and last players introduced during the postgame ceremony.
NU ends its regular season at Indiana next week. The Huskers are currently the No. 10 seed for the league tournament and are likely slotted to land there regardless of their result against the Hoosiers. But NU could use a road win to boost its postseason tournament chances.
“Being able to see some of the things we’ve really put focused effort on, and then to see it pay off in a game situation is something, I think, we’ll carry with us,” Williams said.
* * *
Note: Center Kate Cain left the game with a foot/ankle injury in the second half but returned to the court. Williams said it’s a “good sign” Cain returned, but doesn’t know the extent of the injury.