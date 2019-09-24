LINCOLN — Nebraska coach John Cook loves this time of the year.
Gone are the varied tournament formats, unusual travel schedules and multiple matches in a day. Now the Huskers will settle into a routine for the rest of the season.
The Huskers will have two practice schedules for the rest of the year: one for weeks when they have matches on Friday and Saturday, and one for Wednesday-Saturday weeks. This week, Nebraska opens conference play on the road at Illinois on Friday before facing Northwestern on Saturday.
“I know how we prepare and what days we do what,” Cook said. “When you play three matches in a weekend, it can throw that off. I enjoy being in a routine.”
Cook thinks that will also help the players elevate their play as it removes one variable in their preparation habits.
When Cook coached Wisconsin in the 1990s, the Big Ten only played weekend matches. Then when he returned to Nebraska and the Big 12, matches were on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Now because of TV scheduling, the Big Ten plays a mix of both. Cook prefers a midweek match followed by one on the weekend.
“It is a fairer way to compete, it’s easier on the athletes and gives everybody a chance to play their best,” Cook said. “When you play back-to-back, what happens on Friday night really can determine a lot of what happens on Saturday night.”
Mindset matters
The mood following Nebraska’s sweep of Wichita State on Saturday was a bit somber considering how dominant the Huskers were. Though NU started a bit slow, it eventually rounded into form to easily dismiss the Shockers.
But Cook said the team’s mindset wasn’t where it needed to be heading into the conference season, and their mental game is one part of a match they can control no matter who is across the net.
“It took a little bit of the luster off of winning,” Cook said. “I’m glad we won, but I know the mindset we have to have this week, and that message needed to be sent. That was a good time to send that message. There is no room for off nights in the Big Ten. If you have one off night, that might be the championship.”
NU drops to No. 3
The Huskers fell to No. 3 in the latest coaches poll after losing to Stanford in their only week at No. 1. The Cardinal returned to the top spot after a weeklong absence, despite falling to BYU at home Saturday.
Stanford earned 28 first-place votes, while Nebraska hung on to six.
Baylor, one of two undefeated teams left along with California, rose to No. 3 with 27 first-place votes. No. 4 Pittsburgh received a first-place vote, and No. 9 BYU earned two.
The Big Ten opens conference play with six ranked teams. Penn State is No. 5 and is joined in the top 10 by No. 7 Minnesota. Wisconsin fell four spots to No. 13. Purdue moved up six spots to No. 15. Illinois checks in at No. 20 with a 5-4 record. Michigan and Indiana each received votes.