LINCOLN — With the first set tied at 23-all, Lauren Barns refused to let the ball hit the ground.
The Wisconsin libero first dug Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik’s attack on an overpass. Kubik then sent a roll shot to the middle of the court that Barnes dove and got up. Kubik fired away from the pin, but again, Barnes was there with the pass. After Lexi Rodriguez sent over a free ball on the first touch, Barnes set the ball while stumbling backward to Sydney Hilley for a setter’s dump.
The rally was emblematic of the Badgers’ persistent floor defense that frustrated the No. 6 Nebraska attack as No. 3 Wisconsin emerged with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 victory Wednesday night at the Devaney Center.
The win by the Badgers was their sixth consecutive victory over NU and fourth straight sweep. NU (16-4, 10-1) dropped its first Big Ten match this season, but are still tied with Wisconsin atop the league standings.
The Huskers hit .148 in the match, its second-lowest of the season, and got just 42 kills off 142 attacks, the most they’ve attempted in a three-set match this season.
NU coach John Cook said the difference wasn’t that Wisconsin dug more balls, but they passed better and put the ball in the setter’s box where their offense could run in-system more.
“Their libero bettered the ball and put the ball in the setter’s head,” Cook said. “She's good. She was good tonight.”
Barnes finished with a match-high 20 digs while Hilley and defensive specialist Joslyn Boyer added 16 and 11 digs, respectively, for the Badgers (18-1, 10-1).
Despite her spectacular play, Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said Barnes was probably in the locker room after the match regretting not getting to all the balls hit her way.
“Barnsey was just fighting like crazy,” he said. “It wasn't a lot of off-speed shots that she was getting up, it was bombs.”
While the Nebraska defense nearly matched the Badgers, its digs often forced senior setter Nicklin Hames to chase down errant passes or send free balls over to keep points alive. Hames finished with 32 assists and a team-high 14 digs.
Hames said she was impressed with how often the Badgers sent balls back that she thought could be kills.
“It wears you down a little bit in those long rallies,” she said. “It felt like in those really long rallies, they were ending up winning them and it takes a lot of confidence out of us.”
Each set got off to an ominous start for the Huskers. Hames served the first point of the match into the net. In both the second and third sets, freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst was blocked on the first rally.
“It's a mindset to come out and start off really good and put pressure on them right away. We're at home. We should be doing that and we didn't do it,” Cook said. “You can look at the first serve. Bottom of the net. What message does that send to Wisconsin? ‘Here you go. We're not going to compete tonight.’ It's just a mentally weak play.”
Despite the poor start, the Huskers were competitive in each set. After forcing extra points in the first set, NU closed to 19-17 in the second set, but the Badgers won seven of the final 10 rallies.
In the third set, NU put together its best run of the night with six straight points to take an 11-7 lead. The Badgers chipped away at NU’s advantage until they tied it at 17-all. UW responded with a 4-0 run, but again, the Huskers trimmed the deficit to 24-23, but an attack error finished the match.
Cook said the Huskers had their chances late, but couldn’t terminate.
“We had five free balls that we didn't convert. That's five points and we lost by two,” he said. “So there you go. That's the margin of error. I know this — when we gave them a free ball they made us pay. There usually was a bounce swing at the 10-foot line.”
The Huskers’ defense also had no answer for Anna Smrek. The 6-foot-9 freshman recorded a career-best 12 kills on 17 swings for a .647 hitting percentage. Smrek, who just turned 18 earlier this month, began getting regular playing time after senior Danielle Hart suffered a knee injury.
Senior middle blocker Dana Rettke added 11 kills, as the Badgers hit .229 as a team. Cook said they didn’t pressure Wisconsin enough with their serve to make their offense work to create chances.
The Badgers aided their attack by trying to hit it away from NU libero Lexi Rodriguez, who was the Big Ten defensive player of the week. Rodriguez finished with 11 digs. Meanwhile, the Huskers’ front-row-only players combined for 10 digs.
Kubik, Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivrins all finished with nine kills to pace Nebraska. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey also added eight kills and four blocks.
For Krause, it felt like NU was never in control of the match and they were constantly having to play from behind.
“We're used to being aggressors and pushing forward and playing our game,” the freshman opposite said. “We just let them kind of like be in the driver's seat this whole time.”