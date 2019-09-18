Student-athletes field countless questions about their sports of choice for the press. Yet outside their athletic fame, they’re just people, too.
We’ve written a list of questions to shake up the students’ interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.
This week, we interviewed Lexi Sun, outside hitter for the Husker volleyball team.
Q: What is your go-to procrastination method?
A: “I would say, like, Netflix, going through social media. Lots of procrastination, for sure. Just being on my phone when I don’t need to be.”
Q: What crazy Nebraska weather have you weathered?
A: “I think it was this past winter, my first winter here. It was, like, blizzarding and, like, negative-5 degrees, and I was walking to class in the middle of it all.”
Q: What’s the last thing that made you laugh?
A: “I think I laugh at a lot of things. I think I’m always laughing.”
Q: What meal can you cook best?
A: “I think I’m pretty good at my eggs. I got my eggs down. Depending on how I feel, either scrambled or over easy.”
Q: If you made a podcast not about volleyball, what would it be about?
A: “Maybe I would just do one with my friends about our lives.”
Q: If someone made a meme of you, what would it be?
A: “Probably, like, laughing. I feel like I’m laughing and smiling a lot.”
Q: What’s the best prank you’ve ever pulled?
A: “One time when I was playing club volleyball, it was April Fools’ and I showed up to a tournament in, like, crutches and my knee, like, all taped up and stuff. I messed with my coaches and then I was like, ‘Oh, just kidding! April Fools’!’ ”
Q: What habit do you want to break?
A: “I feel like I don’t necessarily have any bad habits. ... My mom always says I chew too much ice, but I really like chewing ice, so I think that’s one.”
Q: What’s the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?
A: “Oh, my gosh, you don’t want to know. Way too many weird things. I try not to pay attention to the weird things.”
Q: What was the last gift you gave?
A: “It was one of my best friends from home’s birthday this past weekend, so I sent her a little gift box for her birthday.”
Q: What’s something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?
A: “When I was 10 I wasn’t playing volleyball, so that fact I’m playing volleyball now. I was really into soccer when I was little.”