Stutheit transfers to UNK

Former Nebraska volleyball player Fallon Stutheit announced Thursday on Twitter that she will transfer to UNK.

“Extremely grateful (for) my experience at Nebraska but super excited to continue my academic & volleyball career at UNK,” her post read.

Stutheit, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, redshirted last season after joining the Huskers from Johnson, Nebraska, where she helped Johnson-Brock win three Class D-1 state championships and was a two-time first-team All-Nebraska selection. She set a Class D-1 state record for kills in a season with 539 as a sophomore in 2016.

