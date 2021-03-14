LINCOLN — Entering the weekend, Ohio State was the master of the fifth set as six of its 12 matches had gone the distance this season, winning all of them.
After dropping their first five-setter this year on Friday night, the 11th-ranked Buckeyes avenged their only loss this season with a 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13 win Saturday night at the Devaney Center.
NU coach John Cook said Ohio State (12-1) played with more urgency late in the match, winning the big plays, while the Huskers gave up out-of-system kills, allowed tips to fall and didn’t cover swings on defense.
“We had several chances to break away in the fifth set,” Cook said. “Ohio State just wanted it more and were playing to win and we were kind of playing hoping to win. Last night we were playing to win and take it and tonight I didn't feel that. In game five, those plays don't happen if you're playing to win.”
Lexi Sun, who led the Huskers with 22 kills, said the Huskers had a chance to make a statement but failed to rise to the challenge in the fourth set.
“Throughout the five games we went up and down in our focus and our energy and that showed in the fourth set,” the senior outside hitter said. “We have a few plays of greatness and then we kind of take a step back. It just goes back and forth. For us, it is just figuring out how to maintain and be more consistent with that focus.”
Lauren Stivrins added 16 kills on a .400 hitting percentage. As a team, the Huskers hit .244 for the match as Ohio State recorded 10 blocks. Junior Nicklin Hames finished with a double-double with 55 assists and 14 digs. Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana led NU with 16 digs each.
While the offensive numbers looked decent, Cook said he was displeased by allowing the Buckeyes to hit .280, which included a .476 clip in the fifth set on 11 kills and one error.
Ohio State (13-1) was led by 18 kills from Emily Londot, while Vanja Bukilic recorded 16. The Buckeyes’ middle blocker duo of Rylee Rader and Lauren Witte combined for 19 kills, no errors and hit .500.
“You have to put pressure on teams and we didn’t put any pressure on them,” Cook said. “They came into Devaney and hit .280. We were not playing disciplined Nebraska volleyball tonight.”
Communication plagued the Huskers early as they gave up three ace serves and let a free ball drop to the court untouched. Ohio State (13-1) used a pair of four-point runs to take a 10-6 lead as the Huskers gave up three ace serves early.
NU closed to 15-14 before Emily Londot responded with a kill and OSU blocked Stivrins. The Buckeyes, which hit .483 in the set, scored six of the final eight points in the set.
Stivrins started the second set quickly with two kills and two blocks as NU took a 5-1 lead. After nine straight side outs, the Buckeyes tied the set at 13-all with three unanswered points.
With the set tied at 17, Stivrins and Sun went back-to-back with kills to give the Huskers the lead for good. Junior middle blocker Kayla Caffey came alive late six of her seven kills coming in the set, including three during the Huskers’ final four points.
Sun tallied three kills during the first five rallies in the third set. The Huskers would extend their lead to as many as six points as their offense was at most efficient of the night. The Buckeyes got as close as 22-20 during a 5-1 run that included their first block since the first set, but NU closed out the set with three of the final four points.
That momentum did not carry over to the fourth set for the Huskers as they had seven errors for a 10-4 Buckeye advantage. NU coach John Cook tried to change the energy by inserting right side Jazz Sweet and middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach. The Huskers cut its deficit to 11-8 and later 21-17, but couldn’t overcome the early hole.
The Huskers hit .083 in the set with just 11 kills and eight errors. NU’s offense became more predictable as it stopped going to the middles and instead almost exclusively set to the pins. After 20 kills in the first three sets, Nebraska’s middles combined for just three in the final two sets.
“We definitely had a letdown and we didn't pass,” Cook said. “We couldn't get the ball in the middle. It was our passing and Ohio State was serving tough tonight.”
After a combined six ties in the first four sets and one lead change, the two teams battled in the fifth set with 10 ties and four lead changes. The Buckeyes took the first multiple-point advantage at 9-6. The Huskers rallied to take an 11-10 lead after four straight points, including two kills from Madi Kubik, who had 13 for the match.
The Huskers led 13-12, but the Buckeyes scored the final three points on a kill from Londot, an error from Sun and a kill by Rader.
Cook hopes his team can learn from the loss for the rest of the season.
“Hopefully they understand how hard they’re going to have to play and how disciplined they are going to have to play and have a sense of urgency at every point,” Cook said.