Nebraska volleyball’s spring exhibition has been canceled because of the public health threat related to COVID-19.

The match against Northern Colorado was scheduled to be played on April 25 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Tickets purchased online or by phone will automatically be refunded, and those bought from the HEC box office can be returned for a refund.

Last week the Big Ten announced that all competition would be canceled for the rest of the spring season. The conference also suspended all organized team activities through at least April 6.

Tags

In other news

Big Ten cancels all athletic competitions through end of academic year

LINCOLN — Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning was five minutes from one of the hardest team meetings of his career when he answered his phone. He was asked to offer the emotions running through him as he learned one of the best teams in NU history wouldn’t have a chance to prove it at the …