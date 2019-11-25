Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH CREATING NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT WITH DRIFTING AND NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&