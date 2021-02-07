LINCOLN — A night after Lauren Stivrins posted one of the best offensive performances in program history, Nebraska used a balanced attack to put together the best offensive showing of the young season.
All five of Nebraska's attackers finished with at least eight kills as the fourth-ranked Huskers swept Maryland 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.
In a rematch against the Terrapins, sophomore outside hitters Madi Kubik and Riley Zuhn led NU with 12 and 11 kills, respectively, as the Huskers hit a season-best .337 for the match.
“It shows how much depth we have on our team and that we are dangerous from all sides of the court,” Zuhn said. “I think it is a huge asset for us.”
NU coach John Cook said their goal every match is to be balanced and credit for Saturday's performance goes to junior setter Nicklin Hames, who finished with a double-double with 29 assists and a team-high 10 digs.
“She’s doing it on good passes, bad passes. She’s really mixing it up and it makes us harder to defend,” Cook said. “I think we’re just scratching the surface of what we can do.”
Hames even got in on the action with two kills on three attacks, including one where she fooled the Maryland defense and found an open back corner.
Stivrins, who recorded Nebraska’s fifth-best attack percentage in the rally-scoring era at .850 on Friday, finished with just eight kills and two blocks. Outside hitter Lexi Sun also had eight kills to go with eight digs and two aces.
Junior Kayla Caffey added eight kills at a .538 clip and was in on five of the Huskers' seven blocks. Cook said the 6-foot middle blocker made great strides since she transferred from Missouri last year.
“She gets better every match, every week playing in our system. Her blocking is really improving,” he said. “It’s great to see her see results from her hard work. She had to make a lot of changes to what she’s done in the past and what we do here.”
Nebraska (4-0) kept the Terrapins’ attack at bay with solid serving and a scrambling defense. The Huskers finished with eight ace serves, including three from Kubik.
Kubik said they noticed a difference in Friday’s match after not serving aggressively in the first two sets, and then altered their mindset during the final two sets and tried to carry it over to the rematch.
“We wanted to go back there being confident and trusting our training and going after them as coach says mano-a-mano,” Kubik said. “It’s personal, go after them and ace them.”
On offense, Maryland finished with just 26 kills. Cook said their goal on defense was not to allow any tips from Maryland’s outsides and they only gave up one.
Senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard led the Terrapins (0-6) with 10 kills, but hit .138, while sophomore outside Rebekah Rath had just four kills and three errors.
Maryland changed its starting rotation, which aligned Pritchard up against the 6-foot-5 Zuhn for all three rotations. Zuhn had just two blocks but altered several other attacks.
Another adjustment on Saturday was the addition of music between points. After an eerily quiet atmosphere in the home opener, Kubik said they tried to focus more on pumping each other up instead of relying on the usually sold-out crowd.
The switch might have paid off as NU scored the first three points of the match and also closed each of the sets strong.
“I don’t know about the music. I don’t know if we should do the fan noise,” Kubik said. “Devaney is such an awesome place to play in. To go from (8,000) fans to 100 or not even, is so, so different. We just have to get used to bringing our own energy.”