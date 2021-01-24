No. 5 Nebraska volleyball swept its second straight match at Indiana 25-21, 25-16, 25-19.

Lexi Sun finished with 11 kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead the Huskers (2-0), who opened a season with back-to-back sweeps for the first time since 2015.

Madi Kubik had eight kills and seven digs, and Riley Zuhn had eight kills and three blocks while hitting .316.

Nebraska's defense held the Hoosiers to .048 hitting.

Libero Kenzie Knuckles had a team-high 12 digs and added three set assists. The Huskers served four aces to Indiana's two.

Indiana (0-2) got 12 kills from Breana Edwards.

Nebraska (2-0, 2-0)......25 25 25—3

At Indiana (0-2, 0-2).....21 16 19—0

NU (kills-aces-blocks): Sun 11-1-3, Kubik 8-0-1, Zuhn 8-0-3, Stivrins 7-0-6, Schwarzenbach 4-0-6, Hames 1-1-2, Knuckles 0-1-0, Akana 0-1-0. Totals: 39-4-21.

IU: Edwards 12-0-3, Stockham 9-0-0, Kjolhede 4-0-2, Geddes 3-0-0, Blackwell 2-0-1, Westbeld 0-1-0, Gosnell 0-1-0. Totals: 30-2-6.

Digs: NU 43 (Knuckles 12, Hames 8, Sun 7, Kubik 7, Akana 4, Zuhn 2, Stivrins 1, Schwarzenbach 1, Densberger 1), IU 39 (Armstrong 12, Westbeld 10, Fitzner 6, Edwards 3, Stockham 3, Gosnell 3, Kjolhede 2).

Tags

In other news

Big Ten remains 'hopeful' sports will be played this fall

Big Ten remains 'hopeful' sports will be played this fall

The Big Ten will announce its coronavirus testing protocols and make a decision on whether preseason sports camps can start by early next week, according to a letter sent by league commissioner Kevin Warren to the Big Ten's 14 athletic directors.

Nebraska could be compiling the best recruiting class ever

Nebraska could be compiling the best recruiting class ever

LINCOLN — It got real the summer before ninth grade for Kennedi Orr. She, along with some of the nation’s best volleyball talent, rolled in for Nebraska’s Dream Team camp. At that moment, the player who would become the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class was among giants of the spor…

Hoiberg, Sun among Huskers calling for fans to wear a mask

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, volleyball player Lexi Sun and Husker football offensive coordinator Matt Lubick were among NU coaches and players telling fans to wear a mask in a video released by Nebraska's athletic department.